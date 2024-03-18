Two Critter Country Shops to Receive New “The Princess and the Frog” Themes at Disneyland

Disneyland has revealed that two shops in Critter Country are set to be reimagined with themes inspired by The Princess and the Frog.

What’s Happening:

The reimagined merchandise locations coming to Critter Country in Disneyland Park will include Ray’s Berets and Louis’ Critter Club. Their stories will further immerse you into Princess Tiana’s story, along with the opening of the attraction, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

The first location, Ray’s Berets (currently The Briar Patch), will be the best place for guests to shop for headwear, apparel, accessories, toys and more with firefly Raymond and his firefly kin in the coziest cabin in Critter Country. You’re sure to light up when you see how these bayou bugs have made this home their own!

Traveling further into the land, you’ll come across Louis’ Critter Club (currently the left-hand side of Pooh Corner) where the friends of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure call this local hot spot their home away from home.

Louis' Critter Club is the place to go for apparel, accessories, home decor and more featuring some of your favorite critters and Princess Tiana!

The treats side of Pooh Corner will remain as a destination for must-have merchandise from Hundred Acre Wood, including beloved sweet treats like Tigger tails.

To make way for these exciting enhancements to the land, Critter Country will temporarily close

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late 2024 at Disneyland Park.

