Critter Country to Close Temporarily Beginning May 1st at Disneyland

With work set to ramp up on the transformation of Splash Mountain into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland, Critter Country will be closing temporarily beginning this May.

What’s Happening:

Alongside the continuing work on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, two shops in Critter Country (The Briar Patch and half of Pooh Corner) are set to be transformed The Princess and the Frog .

. To make way for these exciting enhancements to the land, Critter Country will temporarily close beginning May 1st, 2024.

This will mean the temporary closure of The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh

The Davy Crockett Explorer Canoes will remain open during the closure.

Alongside the new retail additions, Disney will also be doing extensive work on the pathways and surrounding areas in Critter Country to “help provide a great guest experience when the attraction opens.”

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open in late 2024 at Disneyland Park.

About Tiana’s Bayou Adventure:

In the new attraction, Tiana wants to give a big thanks to her family and friends and the entire community for all the support they’ve given her by throwing an amazing party during Mardi Gras season. When it turns out there’s been a bit of a mix–up with the party preparations, Tiana invites us to meet her at Tiana’s Foods to help with the missing ingredient for the party.

On Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, you’ll join Tiana and Louis on a trip to the bayou, where they meet all sorts of unexpected new friends who have a special role to play at the party.

Talented voice actors from the film will reprise their roles in the attraction, including Bruno Campos as Prince Naveen, Michael Leon Wooley as Louis, Jenifer Lewis as Mama Odie, and the one and only Anika Noni Rose as Princess Tiana.

The ride will debut at Walt Disney World

