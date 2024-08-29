Photos/Video: The Many Adventures of Winne the Pooh Reopens at Disneyland Resort

In preparation for the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Critter Country closed down for a multi-month refurbishment. This week, portions of the area, which will become Bayou Country, reopened to guests including The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.
The Adventures Continue:
- The Many Adventures of Winne the Pooh has reopened today after closing for refurbishment on May 1st.
- The attraction, which replaced The Country Bear Jamboree in the early 2000s, will be a part of Bayou Country when it officially opens on November 15th.
- No major changes occurred during the refurbishment, but the attraction looks clean and refreshed after being closed for nearly 3 months.
- Check out some photos and a full POV of the reopened attraction below:
