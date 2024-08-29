Photos/Video: The Many Adventures of Winne the Pooh Reopens at Disneyland Resort

In preparation for the opening of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, Critter Country closed down for a multi-month refurbishment. This week, portions of the area, which will become Bayou Country, reopened to guests including The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh.

The Adventures Continue:

The Many Adventures of Winne the Pooh has reopened today after closing for refurbishment on May 1st.

The attraction, which replaced The Country Bear Jamboree in the early 2000s, will be a part of Bayou Country when it officially opens on November 15th.

No major changes occurred during the refurbishment, but the attraction looks clean and refreshed after being closed for nearly 3 months.

Check out some photos and a full POV of the reopened attraction below:

