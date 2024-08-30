Photos/Videos: Disney Family Kicks Off Disney Princess – Create Your World Campaign with Disney Legends and a Merchandise Showcase

Disney fans of all ages are encouraged to make their world a better place through the new Disney Princess – Create Your World campaign. To celebrate the kickoff of the new campaign, Disney Family hosted a post-D23 showcase at the Disneyland Resort earlier this month. And what better time to share it with you than during World Princess Week? We’ve got a lot to cover, including an interview with the voices of four Disney Princesses, a Fantasyland tour with a legendary Imagineer, plus a wide array of ways for Disney fans to incorporate these timeless heroines into their daily routines.

Starting with the VIP special guests, Disney Legends Jodi Benson, Paige O’Hara, Anika Noni Rose, and Linda Larkin helped kick off the event by celebrating the characters they helped bring life to – Ariel, Belle, Tiana, and Jasmine. I got to spend a moment with these iconic voice actors, each a perfect ambassador for their characters, to talk about how these four princesses fit the new Create Your World theme.

Disney Parks offer fans the chance to meet timeless Disney characters, and three of them also stopped by the event – Moana, Aurora, and Rapunzel. They each had their own inspiring message for dreamers who wish to create their own world.

The Disney Imagineers know a thing or two about creating worlds, something they do year after year at Disney Parks around the world. Kim Irvine (daughter of Imagineer Leota Tombs) has primarily spent her career maintaining the magic of Disneyland, including may parts of Fantasyland, home to Disney Princess characters. As part of the event, I got to join a group tour of Sleeping Beauty Castle, Snow White’s Grotto, Fantasy Faire, and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique for a closer look at how Disney Princess stories have always been woven into the fabric of Disney Parks.

Alongside the launch of the Disney Princess – Create Your World campaign is a wide array of new products, including playline toys and roleplay items for kids, plus fashion, accessories, home decor, and more for adults.

The magic of this media event began with a gift drop in our rooms at Disney's Grand Californian Hotel & Spa. We had been asked in advance to provide our favorite Disney Princess, and mine has always been Ariel. Inside the bag was a pack of bows from Super Smalls, a Stainless Steel Tumbler by Corkcicle, Ariel Green Polarized Sunglasses by Diff, and a Little Mermaid Earring Set by Girls Crew.

More goodies awaited us at the end of the event, including the new Little Golden Book Disney Princess: Leading Ladies, a Funko Pop! Figure, a Disney Princess mystery keychain by Monogram International, and a pair of Aurora socks by Rock ‘Em Socks.

And now, onto the showcase. Many of the playline items were featured at kid-level, inviting them to play, while items geared towards adults and collectors were on elevated displays. And now, a look at the products showcased during this royal event.

Disney Princess Products for Adults

Dresses by Unique Vintage

Unique Vintage has a new Disney Princess collection of dresses. On display were new styles inspired by Ariel and Tiana, and the full collection also includes styles inspired by Snow White, Cinderella, and Aurora, plus villains Ursula and Maleficent.

The Tiana dress is inspired by 1920s fashion, the era in which The Princess and the Frog is set. The green dress’ all over print features magnolia blossoms and lily pads, in addition to artwork of Princess Tiana herself. Available in sizes XS-XL and 1X-5X.

The Ariel-inspired dress evokes her sparkly mermaid fin through a wiggle dress that captures her silhouette with green and gold sequins.

Available in sizes XS-XL and 1X-5X.

Bags by Loungefly & Funko Pop! Figures

Loungefly mini backpacks are the perfect size for Disney Parks visits, and the brand has been incorporating Disney characters for a long time. Two new styles were on display themed to Rapunzel and Moana, plus a few Funko Pop! figures for home decor.

The new Tangled Rapunzel Princess Series Lenticular Mini Backpack features the lost princess looking fondly at memories of her first visit to the kingdom of Corona. When they light hits the center image just right, we see Rapunzel and Flynn Rider watching the floating lanterns on the lake.

Inspired by the beginning of Moana is a collection of toddler Moana’s introduction to the Ocean. The Moana Ocean Waves Mini-Backpack finds her standing in a clearing made for her. Both the Moana Ocean Waves Crossbody Bag and Moana Ocean Waves Zip-Around Wallet depict a similar scene, with Moana’s hands full of shells as the Ocean watches her intently.

Disney Princess fans of all ages can add a touch of royalty to any room with Funko Pop! Figures. The most recent wave of figures captures these characters in memorable story moments. Belle is spending a winter day at Beast’s castle reading in the library he just introduced her to. Mulan is on her knees, having just cut her hair with her father’s sword in the quiet of the night, secretly about to take his place in disguise. Cinderella reviews instructions to transform her mother’s old ball gown into something fitting for Prince Charming’s ball as Gus and Jaq watch attentively. And Tiana, in costume as a princess, holds Naveen in her palm, contemplating if she should press her luck and kiss him in hopes of getting her restaurant.

Sunglasses by Diff

Available in both adult and child sizes, Diff’s Disney Princess Collaboration subtly shows your Disney Princess fandom while also protecting your eyes from UV rays through polarized lenses. The line includes a pair of gold aviators inspired by Belle, green pearlescent shades inspired by Ariel, midcentury cat eye glasses inspired by Cinderella, and turquoise cat eye glasses inspired by Jasmine. For a limited time, each pair comes with a complimentary chain, the theme of which matches each princess (example: seashell accents for Ariel). These frames can also be used for prescription lenses.

Beauty Tools by Tweezerman

Always look your best with a new line of Disney Princess beauty tools from Tweezerman. The collection begins with a line of character slant tweezers, available in Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida, and Moana.

The Disney Princess Eyelash Curler is less character-specific, with a castle charm hanging from the handle.

Additional products include a package of themed nail files and a nail clipper two-pack.

Collector Dolls by Mattel Creations

Eternal fashion icons, Mattel Creations’ upcoming Enchanted Elegance Collection reimagines Disney Princess characters as runway models. Scheduled for release on October 25th, the initial wave of three dolls was on display at the showcase – Ariel, Mulan, and Rapunzel. Each doll is packaged for display and comes with a doll stand for those who will take them out of the package.

Ariel’s green fin and purple seashells have been reinterpreted in this mermaid gown with a taffeta pleated skirt to represent her fins. The bodice is made of purple organza, evoking the spirit of her iconic shells.

Mulan is fashioned in a satin jacquard robe with a blossom pattern, a theme that extends to her hair accessory. But the real scene stealer of this doll is her charmeuse cape

Rapunzel is ready to wow the kingdom of Corona with a haute couture variation of her purple dress, with story details that include golden threads and sun emblems on her earrings and shoes.

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Cottage by LEGO

A build recommended for ages 18 and up, LEGO’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs' Cottage brings to life the main setting from “the one that started it all.” This 2,229-piece set includes a buildable cottage that measures over 8″ high, 14″ wide and 7.5″ deep when assembled. Fans get to build interior spaces too, including sleeping, dining and music areas, plus a kitchen with a light brick stove.

This set comes with 10 LEGO mini figures – Snow White, the Evil Queen in Disguise, the Prince, Doc, Dopey, Bashful, Grumpy, Happy, Sleepy, and Sneezy – plus 6 animal characters. There are also two mini builds in the set, a wishing well…

… and the glass coffin the Dwarfs built when they thought Snow White had died.

Disney Princess Products for Kids

LEGO Disney Princess Playsets

LEGO has always made it easy for kids to create their own world, and that’s even more true with their Disney Princess sets. The LEGO Disney Princess Ultimate Adventure Castle Playset was the centerpiece of the animated Disney+ special LEGO Disney Princess: The Castle Quest. With four levels of fun for ages 6 and up, this buildable playset comes with mini-dolls of Snow White, Ariel, Tiana, Rapunzel, and Moana, plus a friend for each of them. Each character also has her own room on the interior of the castle, which can be locked up when playtime is over.

Expand the fun with the LEGO Disney Princess Market Adventure Playset, which comes with four mini-dolls and their own businesses. Aurora is the proprietor of a hotel, Cinderella runs a dress shop, Ariel has a store for antique treasures, and Tiana has her restaurant, Tiana’s Palace.

The call of adventure is beckoning Moana through two LEGO playsets. Moana’s Wayfinding Boat allows kids to build a double-hulled boat with a removable shelter and printed sail. Comes with mini-dolls of Moana and Sina, a dolphin figure, plus decorative elements that can be stored in the boat.

LEGO Moana's Flowerpot is a magical playset that looks like home decor when playtime is over. 619 pieces create a ''woven'' flowerpot with a potter plumeria plant. The flowerpot opens up to reveal two play spaces for the included Moana mini-doll and Pua figure, offering adventures by day and night.

Disney Princess Cuddle Time

Where would Ariel be without Flounder and Sebastian? How many times was Moana unintentionally assisted by Hei Hei? Could Aladdin have ever shown Jasmine “A Whole New World” without Abu? These four characters are now available in new plush form from Disney Store,

Pottery Barn Kids makes new Disney Princess soft dolls, with Tiana and Rapunzel on display at the event. Additional characters include Belle, Cinderella, and two versions of Ariel (animated and live-action). Barefoot Dreams recently debuted three new CozyChic blanket designs. The Ariel design was on display, with Snow White and Cinderella also available.

Dresses by Janie & Jack

High quality children’s clothing company Janie & Jack recently launched a Disney Princess collaboration. On display at the event was their new Rapunzel dress, which features a tiered tulle skirt, ruffle straps, and ribbon detail, which pairs well with a Rapunzel braided headband. The line also includes dresses inspired by Snow White, Aurora, and Cinderella.

Costumes by Jakks Pacific

Perfect for dress-up play and trick-or-treating, Jakks Pacific offers a variety of Disney Princess dresses and accessories for kids. Dresses themed to Ariel and Tiana were one one side of a closet display that also featured…

… Rapunzel and Moana. Additional options include Cinderella, Aurora, and Belle. Sold separately are accessory sets for each character, which include playline shoes, a tiara, and a sceptor (available in Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Tiana, and Rapunzel).

Disney Princess My Friend 14″ Dolls by Jakks Pacific

The Jakks Pacific costume dresses above match what these 14″ childlike versions of each character is wearing in the Disney Princess My Friend dolls. Compare the Ariel dress above to the My Friend Ariel doll and it’s clear to see the goal of this line was to allow kids to see themselves through these characters. The same can be said for My Friend Moana…

… My Friend Belle, and My Friend Rapunzel. Additional dolls in the collection include Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Jasmine, Pocahontas, and Mulan.

Disney Princess American Girl Dolls

American Girl has been pairing their signature 18-inch dolls with rich storytelling from the line’s inception, and their partnership with Disney Princess goes back a few years. The three newest characters in the line were on display – Tiana, Ariel, and Rapunzel.

Each doll come in their most memorable looks, but additional outfits are sold separately, which also fit any American Girl doll. Examples on display included Ariel’s village dress and Ariel’s pink gown, plus Tiana’s evening star dress and Tiana’s work dress.

These separate dresses are paired with accessories, including Flounder and Sebastian for Ariel or a trey of beignets and Tiana’s dream restaurant poster. In the case of Rapunzel, two accessory packs are sold separately, one with painting accessories and Pascal, and the other with hair accessories, including the tiara for the lost princess.

Disney Princess 12″ Dolls by Mattel

Mattel popularized the 12″ fashion doll when they introduced the world to Barbie in 1959, a tradition that extends to the Disney Princess brand. Dolls on display included Ariel, Merida, Moana, Raya…

… Aurora, Snow White, and Belle. This line also includes every official Disney Princess character, including Cinderella, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, and Rapunzel.

In addition to individual dolls, many of the Disney Princess characters can come home through playsets, like Belle's Tea Time Cart, which includes an exclusive Belle gown with pink rose accents and comes with a tea cart that features Mrs. Potts and Chip, plus a toy figure of Sultan, Beast’s dog. This Belle doll is pictured here inside one of several playsets available for Mattel’s 12″ dolls.

Disney Princess Playsets for 12″ Dolls by Mattel

The playset Belle is standing in above is the Disney Princess Ready For The Ball Closet. It folds up like an enchanted storybook, and comes with everything a Disney Princess (doll) would need for her closet, including hangars, a vanity, and a changing room with a privacy curtain. It also comes with a few accessories, like tiaras, shoes, and hair clips.

A princess would be lost without a castle, and Mattel makes one that rival’s Barbie’s Dream House. The Disney Princess Magical Adventures Castle stands four feet tall and features 10 play areas.

Areas within the castle are themed to different characters. The clock tower from Cinderella can activate lights and sounds, including a fireworks show. In lieu of an elevator, royalty gets around by magic carpet.

Aurora (aka Sleeping Beauty) has claimed the master bedroom suite, while Cinderella’s mice will help anyone get ready in the vanity. The bathroom is fit for a mermaid, complete with a water slide down to the shell-shaped swimming pool.

On the main level, the ballroom/dining room are themed to Beauty and the Beast.

And this palatial estate includes a kitchen fit for a princess, with beignets keeping warm in the oven.

Also available is a pumpkin coach from Cinderella, which works with any 12″ doll.

Disney Princess 3.27″ Small Dolls by Mattel

It’s easy to collect all of the Disney Princess characters with Mattel’s line of Small Dolls, each standing 3.75″ tall. Similar to action figures, each doll has a soft-goods skirt and they’re sold individually or together in a 12-pack.

These Small Dolls also lend themselves to fun playsets just for this scale. The Disney Princess Carriage To Castle Transforming Playset can serve as a vehicle, while also opening up to become a royal abode for all of the Small Dolls. And it comes with an exclusive version of Aurora, who is in her blue dress here instead of the pink dress that is sold separately.

Kids can also build their own Disney Princess castle with these Small Dolls through Storytime Stackers Playsets. Each one comes with a small doll, a castle section, and other characters from the story. On display was the Belle Stackable Castle, with includes Mrs. Potts, Chip, Lumiere, and the Wardrobe

Also on display was the Moana Stackable Castle, which includes a Moana small doll, plus figures of Pua and Hei Hei. Additional stackable castle playsts currently available include Jasmine, Ariel, Elsa, and Anna.

Disney Princess Style Collection by Jakks Pacific

Disney Princess characters are from specific times and places throughout history. Kids who want to bring these characters into modern activities will love the Disney Princess Style Collection, roleplay toys that lend themselves to contemporary make believe scenarios, but still with a touch of Disney royalty. For example, the Fresh Prep Gourmet Kitchen, with interactive elements including a dishwasher tha makes sounds, a stove top that releases steam, and an interactive recipe card reader. Standing 3.5 feet tall, it comes with over 35 accessories, including play food. Standing next to the kitchen for scale is the 32″ tall Rapunzel Playdate Doll, also from Jakks Pacific.

The Disney Princess Deluxe Day Spa features a working sink and a realistic facial steamer. The playset also stores all of its accessories, which include pretend face masks, a spa headband, and pretend products.

And princesses in training can power up their day with the Disney Princess Gourmet Espresso Maker, which makes realistic brewing and steam sounds and lights up.

Disney Family showed us so many ways that Disney Princess fans of all ages can incorporate these characters into their everyday lives. World Princess Week may be drawing to a close, but that doesn’t mean we have to stop dreaming. And at Disney Parks around the world, your favorite Disney Princesses are waiting to meet you.