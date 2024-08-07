Disneyland Reveals Ooky, Spooky Foodie Guide for Halloween Season

The Disneyland Resort has unveiled their Halloween Foodie Guide for the ooky, spooky season.

Across the resort, delicious treats, entrees, and drinks will feature a particularly autumnal twist for the Halloween season.

Halloween Snacks at Disneyland Park

Alien Pizza Planet (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Dark Matter Pizza: Slice with celestial tomato sauce topped with mozzarella cheese, spicy Italian sausage, roasted mushrooms, and black olives (Available by the slice or a whole pie) (New)

Alien Buzz Macaron filled with berries and cream (New)

Blush Pasta: Italian Sausage with chef’s choice of pasta topped with spicy blush sauce and garnished with tomato relish (Currently available through Nov. 14)

Apple & Pecan Salad: Mixed greens with frisée, candied pecans, Granny Smith apple, feta cheese crumbles, and maple dressing​

Bengal Barbecue (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 13; mobile order available)

Hoopla Wrap: Wild boar sausage with a cucumber-tomato salad and miso aïoli on a grilled lavash (New)

Blue Bayou Restaurant (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; reservations recommended)

Pumpkin Swirl Cheesecake with spiced anglaise, chocolate crumb, and pecan tuile (New)

Café Daisy (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Daisy’s Goody-Goody Donuts: House-made mini apple cider donuts with spiced apple sugar (Available Aug. 23 through Jan. 7, 2025) (New)

Caramel Apple Cold Brew: Cold brew coffee with apple and caramel syrups, whipped topping, caramel drizzle, cinnamon sugar, and an apple chip (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Toontown Fall Harvest Pumpkin Iced Tea: Sweet tea with vanilla and pumpkin spice syrup, whipped topping, caramel drizzle, and cinnamon sugar (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Carnation Café (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; reservations recommended)

Spicy Chicken Sandwich: Hand-breaded fried chicken breast tossed in spicy chile sauce with pepper jack and mustard on a brioche bun

Spiked Pickle Lemonade: Tito’s Homemade Vodka, Minute Maid Lemonade, pickle juice, and sweet and sour topped with Sprite and a pickle spear (New)

Elysian Brewing Night Owl Pumpkin Ale (New)

Spaten Oktoberfest Ur Märzen (New)

Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Green Apple Churro with Caramel Sauce: Classic churro rolled in green apple sugar and served with a caramel dipping sauce

Caramel Dipping Sauce

Churros near Haunted Mansion (Available Aug. 23 through Jan. 5, 2025)

Bride Churro: Elegantly dressed churro in a bouquet of vanilla and sugar

Groom Churro: Classic churro dressed in a duo of dark and milk chocolate

Couples First Kiss: A side of strawberry sauce and wedding cake crumbles to top off your Bride or Groom Churro

Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle and Churros near Town Square (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Maleficent Churro: Classic churro rolled in chocolate cookie crumbles

Peanut Butter Dipping Sauce

Edelweiss Snacks (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Fantasyland Garlic Cheesy Brat: Bratwurst in a cheesy garlic pretzel bread (New)

Alpine Almond Delight: Rolled Danish filled with pastry cream and almond cream finished with sliced almonds (New)

Galactic Grill (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

“Ghost” of Anaheim Burger: Angus beef and vegetable patty, ghost pepper salsa verde sauce, pepper jack, green chile pico de gallo, cilantro-lime cabbage slaw, and crispy onions on a toasted brioche bun (New)

Pumpkin Pie Chai Tea: Iced chai tea topped with a pumpkin pie cream (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Açai Blueberry Smoothie with açai, blueberries, banana and orange topped with whipped cream and matcha powder (Non-alcoholic) (Also available with Glow Cube or Mickey Mouse-shaped Pumpkin Glow Cube) (New)

Darth by Chocolate: Layers of chocolate pudding, red velvet cake, chocolate mousse, and crushed chocolate crème-filled cookies

Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Rest in Chocolate Sundae: Rocky Road Ice Cream buried in a chocolate-covered waffle cup with chocolate cookie crumbles and gummy worms, topped with a chocolate tombstone

Harbour Galley (Available Aug. 23 through Jan. 5, 2025; mobile order available)

Transylvania Transfusion: Dark berry and cherry punch garnished with fresh berries (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Jack-O’-Lantern Mickey Pumpkin Macaron: Pumpkin macaron shell filled with caramel buttercream and pumpkin cheesecake (New) (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Spiced Bundt Cake: Spiced cake filled with cream cheese frosting and topped with purple glaze, sprinkles, and spiced mousse with a Mickey chocolate decoration (New)

Caramel Apple Cheesecake: Caramel cheesecake with a caramelized apple filling, green-colored white chocolate mousse, chocolate flakes, and chocolate bat decoration (New)

Apple Almond Croissant: Apple-stuffed croissant with almond topping (New)

Hazelnut Brownie Tart with Chocolate Frosting: Hazelnut spread and brownie filling topped with chocolate frosting and sprinkles (New)

Pear Blackberry Cheesecake Crostata: Fresh pears with New York cheesecake and blackberry jam in pie crust topped with caramel (New)

Boo-gogi Toasted Sandwich with Corn Cheese Soup: Marinated beef, grilled onion, mozzarella, and kimchi aïoli on sourdough served with corn cheese soup

Pumpkin Muffin topped with cream cheese icing

Mickey Bat Cookie: Shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Little Red Wagon (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Blueberry Corn Dog: Hand-dipped corn dog topped with blueberry compote and bacon powdered sugar (New)

Market House (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Mickey Bat Cookie: Shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face

Maurice’s Treats, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, and Lemonade at small world Promenade (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Trick-or-Treat Mix with gummy worms, M&M’S Chocolate Candies, marshmallows, and pretzel sticks

Mint Julep Bar (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Tangy Apple Mickey-shaped Beignets dusted with tangy apple powdered sugar (Available in packs of three or six) (New)

Caramel Dipping Sauce (New)

Plaza Inn (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Poison Apple Cake: Red cinnamon cake with cream cheese & caramelized apple filling, red cream cheese frosting, and a green ganache (New)

Chocolate Shortcake: Chocolate pound cake, cookie crumbs, chocolate syrup, whipped topping, gummy candy, and a chocolate tombstone (New)

Chocolate Silk Cheesecake: Chocolate cheesecake topped with white chocolate mousse, chocolate curls, and sprinkles (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14) (New)

Popcorn near Haunted Mansion (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Halloween Candy Mix-in: Popcorn with chocolate-covered pretzels, candy corn, and M&M’S Peanut Butter Chocolate Candies (New)

Pretzels near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Supernova Pretzel​: Jalapeño cheese-filled pretzel topped with spicy crumble and lime

Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Churro Loops con Cajeta: Fried churro loops tossed with spiced cinnamon sugar and served with cajeta caramel (Available Aug. 23 through Jan. 4, 2025) (New)

Mickey-shaped Pumpkin Salted Dulce Cream Puff filled with pumpkin mousse and salted dulce de leche (New)

Iced Mexican “Hot” Chocolate with whipped cream and chocolate shavings (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Cantaloupe Agua Fresca: Cantaloupe purée with lime juice (Non-alcoholic) (Available Aug. 23 through Jan. 4, 2025)

Red Rose Taverne (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Autumnal Harvest Flatbread: Roasted butternut squash purée, roasted mushrooms, plant-based feta and roasted diced butternut squash topped with garlic miso sauce and fried sage (Plant-based) (New)

Enchanted Pumpkin Stuff: Pumpkin mousse with pumpkin cake and apricot marmalade center topped with green sprinkles, silver stars, chocolate branch, and leaf (New)

Spicy Chicken Cordon BOO: Fried chicken filet seasoned with four-chile spice, pickle aïoli, pickle chips, prosciutto, and Swiss cheese on a toasted brioche-style bun

Maple French Toast Sandwich: French toast with an egg patty, bacon, and muenster cheese served with maple syrup (Available for breakfast only)

Pumpkin Cheesecake Taverne Cold Brew: Caramel, vanilla and cinnamon cold brew with pumpkin cheesecake topper (Non-alcoholic)

Mickey Bat Cookie: Shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Refreshment Corner (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Philly Potato Dog: Baked potato topped with an all-beef hot dog, thinly-sliced beef, peppers, pepperoncini, provolone, and cherry spread (New)

Embers con Queso: Hot crunchy cheese curls with nacho cheese and jalapeños (New)

River Belle Terrace (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31; reservations recommended)

Pumpkin Spice Pancakes: Pumpkin maple syrup and cream cheese icing with choice of bacon or sausage (Available for breakfast)

Candy Bowl Pudding: Chocolate pudding with peanut butter chantilly and chocolate-peanut butter pieces

Royal Street Veranda (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Pumpkin Spice Fritters: Warm pumpkin spice fritters served with a cream cheese dipping sauce

Pumpkin King Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Pumpkin Creme Brûlée Cold Brew, pumpkin spiced creamer, toffee chips, and Jack Skellington décor (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Stage Door Café (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Graveyard Banana Funnel Cake: Classic funnel cake topped with banana cream, chocolate cookie dust, Halloween candy, whipped topping, and sprinkles

Tiana’s Palace (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Strawberry Pie-filled Beignet: Strawberry cream filling topped with strawberry glaze (New)

The Tropical Hideaway (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 13)

Utundu Chicken: Fried chicken thighs, shishito peppers, harissa aïoli, and a lime wedge (New)

Monstropolis Float: Ube-dusted DOLE Whip Pineapple and Mango with passion fruit coconut juice and lychee fruit (New)

Halloween Treats at Disney California Adventure Park

Aunt Cass Café (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Taro Bread Pudding: Warm taro and white chocolate bread pudding with whipped cream and boba pearls served with a coconut-vanilla sauce (New)

Award Wieners (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Brewery X Baja Breeze (New)

Party Beer Co. LAFC Hazy IPA (New)

Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Spicy Meats Pizza: Mango-habanero sauce topped with pepperoni, spicy sausage, and chicken drizzled with ranch dressing (Available as a slice or whole pie) (New)

Cappuccino Cart (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Peanut Butter Cold Brew: Chocolate and peanut butter-infused cold brew topped with a peanut butter cold foam, drizzle, and M&M’S Peanut Butter Chocolate Candies (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Peanut Butter Cold Brew Cocktail: Peanut butter whiskey with chocolate and peanut butter-infused cold brew topped with peanut butter cold foam and drizzle (New)

Pumpkin Bundt Cake: Pumpkin cake drizzled with dulce de leche and topped with cream cheese frosting

Churros at Hollywood Land (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Matcha Chai Madness Churro: Matcha and pistachio sugar-coated churro drizzled with chocolate sauce and topped with almonds (New)

Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Lava Cake: Warm chocolate lava cake topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream, fresh berries, and strawberry sauce (New)

Candy Corn Float: Fanta Orange with mango sorbet and whipped cream (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Witch’s Hat Sundae: Mint chip ice cream with hot fudge and whipped cream topped with a “witch’s hat” waffle cone

Corn Dog Castle (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31; mobile order available)

Spicy Beef and Mozzarella Corn Dog drizzled with blackberry sauce and topped with pickled serranos served with Cuties Mandarin or a small bag of chips

Cozy Cone Motel 1 – Churros (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Peanut Butter-Chocolate Churro: Peanut butter sugar-coated churro with peanut butter candy and chocolate sauce (New)

Fire Truck Slush: Strawberry slush with a hint of chile-lime seasoning and lime

Strawberry Slush Margarita with a hint of chile-lime seasoning and lime (New)

Cozy Cone Motel 2 – Ice Cream Cones (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Mater’s Haul-O-Ween Cone: Ube soft-serve with black sprinkles served in a cup or a cone (New)

Ube-Vanilla Twist Soft Serve: Ube and vanilla swirl with black sprinkles served in a cup or a cone (New)

Cozy Cone Motel 3 – Chili Cone Queso (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Slow-burning Mac and Cheese: Pasta with red pepper cheese sauce topped with chile-cheese puffs

Cozy Cone Motel 4 – Frozen Cone-Coctions (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

4-by-S’more Mule: Toasted marshmallow mule with cinnamon whiskey (New)

Cucumber-Jalapeño Lemonade (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Cucumber-Jalapeño Margarita (New)

Golden Road Brewing Street Cart Cerveza Cucumber-Jalapeño Beer Cocktail: Cucumber-Jalapeño Chamoy Lemonade with Golden Road Street Cart Cerveza (New)

Party Beer Co. Cool Dood Cucumber Sour Cucumber-Jalapeño Beer Cocktail: Cucumber-jalapeño chamoy lemonade served with Party Beer Co. Cool Dood Cucumber Sour (New)

Unsung Brewing Company Poison Green Apple Hard Seltzer (New)

Party Beer Co. Cool Dood Cucumber Sour (New)

Green Cheek Beer Co. West Coast IPA (New)

Golden Road Brewing Street Cart Cerveza

Cozy Cone Motel 5 – Popcorn Scoop (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Cozy Corn: Buttered corn on the cob with spicy lime mayo, rolled in a choice of cotija or spicy crushed chile-cheese puffs

Flo’s V8 Cafe (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Mango-Habanero Chicken Strips tossed in mango-habanero sauce, topped with green onions, and served with steak fries drizzled with ranch dressing

Seaborn Chili Mango Margarita (New)

Hamilton

Seaborn Prickly Pear

Hamilton Family Brewery Blinker Fluid West Coast IPA

Hollywood Lounge (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Asian-inspired Spicy Pork Tacos: Kimchi, cucumber, carrots and pickled onions with sriracha aïoli in a flour tortilla (New)

Cucumber-Mint Lemonade (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Mystical Mandarin Margarita: Tequila, mandarin syrup, triple sec and lemon-lime mix (New)

Dreadful Dragon Fruit Margarita: Tequila, dragon fruit syrup, triple sec and lemon-lime mix (New)

Spooky Spicy Pineapple Margarita: Tequila, pineapple-habanero syrup, triple sec, and flavors of lemon-lime (New)

Sisters Elixirs with mandarin, dragon fruit, and spicy pineapple margaritas (New)

Mango Habanero Michelada: Calidad beer, classic Mexican-style lager mango habanero michelada with chile-lime seasoning and lime (New)

Backlot Michelada: Calidad beer, classic Mexican-style lager michelada with chile-lime seasoning and lime

Seaborn Paranormal Peach Margarita (New)

Blueberry Moonshine Cocktail (New)

Calidad Beer Classic Mexican-style Lager (New)

Green Cheek Beer Co. Lavender Lemonade Hard Seltzer (New)

Paperback Brewing Backlot IPA (New)

Route 30 Brewing Co. Oktoberfest (New)

Paperback Brewing Backlot IPA Mango Habanero Michelada (New)

Paperback Brewing Backlot IPA Michelada (New)

Jack-Jack Cookie Num Nums (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Monster Baby Cookie: Shortbread cookie dipped in chocolate with a Jack-Jack chocolate piece

Lamplight Lounge – Boardwalk Dining (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Muensters, Inc. Sliders: Smashed burger patties, muenster cheese, Anaheim chile, house chipotle sauce, candied bacon, house pickles, and crispy onions on a peppered brioche bun served with house kettle chips

Halloween Cocktail: Frangelico, orange juice, vanilla vodka, butterscotch syrup, almond orgeat syrup, and angostura bitters (New)

Lamplight Lounge (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; reservations recommended)

Pumpkin Spiced Latte Donuts (New)

Halloween Cocktail: Frangelico, orange juice, vanilla vodka, butterscotch syrup, almond orgeat syrup, and angostura bitters (New)

Bivouac Cat’s Paw Cider (New)

Ommegang Imperial Peanut Butter Stout (New)

Mortimers Market (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Vampire Mickey Bread

Poultry Palace (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Chipotle Chicken Drumstick Box served with slaw (New)

Sonoma Terrace (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31; mobile order available)

Enegren Brewing Company Oktoberfest Märzen Lager (New)

Señor Buzz Churros (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Poison Apple Churro: Green cinnamon sugar with granny smith apple icing

Schmoozies! (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Ursula Shake: Coconut and taro shake with whipped topping and cotton candy, dusted with blue sugar

Mickey Mouse Mummy Shake: Chocolate shake with whipped topping and chocolate cream-filled cookie ears made with M&Ms Crunch Cookie Chocolate Candies

Mickey-shaped Waffles with maple syrup (New)

Pumpkin Espresso Martini with caramel vodka (New)

Party Beer Co. Catpuccino Vanilla Bean Coffee Stout (New)

Bivouac Ciderworks San Diego Jam Mixed Berry Cider (New)

Unsung Brewing Company Mimosa Hard Seltzer

Smokejumpers Grill (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Villainous Double Cheeseburger: Double cheeseburger with pepper jack, chile peppers, arugula, and spicy aïoli served with crinkle-cut fries (New)

Oogie Boogie Apple Lemonade: Green apple lemonade with cherry-flavored popping spheres and raspberry sauce (Non-alcoholic)

Green Apple Lemonade Cocktail: Vodka with green apple lemonade, cherry-flavored popping spheres, and raspberry sauce (New)

Studio Catering Co. (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; mobile order available)

Asian-inspired Spicy Pork Tacos: Kimchi, cucumber, carrots and pickled onions with sriracha aïoli in a flour tortilla (New)

Cucumber-Mint Lemonade (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Willie’s Churros (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Pumpkin Spiced Churro drizzled with cream cheese icing and topped with graham cracker cereal

Wine Country Trattoria (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14; reservations recommended; book here)

Pumpkin Tiramisu: Layers of pumpkin mousse and coffee-soaked ladyfingers topped with cinnamon sugar

Select Outdoor Vending Locations (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 14)

Ghost Pepper Turkey Leg (New)

Garlic Cream Cheese Bread (New)

Red Beef Tamale with molcajete salsa (New)

Green Chile and Cheese Tamale with tomatillo salsa (New)

Candy Apple Cotton Candy: Green and purple caramel apple cotton candy (New)

Spicy Dog

Pickle Enchilado

Candy Apple Mimosa: Sparkling wine with green apple and caramel syrups (New)

Sierra Nevada Brewing Oktoberfest

Seaborn Baja Lime Margarita (New)

Halloween Snacks at Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

Disneyland Hotel

Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Spider Eye Punch: Planteray Pineapple Rum, Smith & Cross Jamaican Rum, Tanqueray London Dry Gin, Heering Cherry Liqueur, Luxardo Maraschino Originale Liqueur, lime juice, pineapple juice, honey syrup, and Angostura Bitters with Green Poison Red Apple Glow Cube (New)

Pina Ghoulada: Planteray 3 Star White Rum, Plantation Original Dark Rum, Giffard Crème de Banane, lemon juice, creme of coconut, tamarind syrup, Amaro Montenegro Liqueur, and Angostura Bitters (New)

Scarecrow Old Fashioned: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram Liqueur, Falernum, and Angostura Bitters (New)

The Coffee House (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31; mobile order available)

Mickey Bat Cookie: Shortbread bat cookie dipped in dark chocolate with a vampire Mickey face (New)

Pumpkin Bundt Cake drizzled with dulce de leche and topped with cream cheese frosting (New)

Maple Apple Cider: Minute Maid Apple Juice, maple syrup, and fall spices (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Pumpkin Spice Latte (Non-alcoholic) (Available hot or iced) (New)

Joffrey’s Pumpkin Crème Brûlée Cold Brew (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Chai Ginger Latte (Non-alcoholic) (Available hot or iced) (New)

Goofy’s Kitchen Celebrates Halloween (Aug. 23 through Oct. 31; reservations recommended)

Treat you and your ghouls to an all-you-care-to-enjoy meal with a Halloween twist featuring Goofy and friends for a frightfully fun experience. (Reservations available starting Aug. 15)

Menu highlights include: Blackberry Ginger Soda: Blackberries, Liquid Alchemist Ginger Syrup, simple syrup, lime juice, and soda water (Non-alcoholic) (New) Blood Orange Spritz: Pomegranate juice, lime juice, blood orange juice agave, and soda water (Non-alcoholic) (New) Maple Apple Cider: Minute Maid Apple Juice and maple syrup with fall spices (Non-alcoholic) (New) Maple Apple Hot Toddy: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Liquid Alchemist Ginger Syrup, fall spices, maple syrup, and Minute Maid Apple Juice (New) Pumpkin Mule with Mickey-shaped Pumpkin Glow Cube: Tito’s Handmade Vodka, pumpkin purée, lime juice, ginger, simple syrup, and fall spices



Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa

Hearthstone Lounge (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Dark Comes the Night: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, lemon juice, honey syrup, ginger ale, and bitters (New)

Halloween Espresso Martini: Flor de Caña Spresso Coffee Liqueur, and Flor de Caña “Eco” 15 Year Rum (New)

GCH Craftsman Bar (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Dark Comes the Night: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, lemon juice, honey syrup, ginger ale, and bitters (New)

Halloween Espresso Martini: Flor de Caña Spresso Coffee Liqueur, and Flor de Caña “Eco” 15 Year Rum (New)

GCH Craftsman Grill (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Mummy Donut: Donut bar glazed with white and dark chocolate

Pumpkin Donut: Cake donut decorated with Halloween colors

Grand Californian Great Hall Cart (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Oogie Boogie Cookie (New)

Gingerbread Pumpkin Cookie (New)

Apple Crumble Loaf Cake (New)

Halloween Cookie Box (New)

Poison Apple Cookie: Decorated sugar cookie

Spooky Pretzel Sticks: Decorated pretzel sticks

Macarons

Halloween Crisped Rice Treat

Storytellers Cafe (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Dark Comes the Night: Buffalo Trace Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Domaine de Canton Ginger Liqueur, lemon juice, honey syrup, ginger ale, and bitters (New)

Halloween Espresso Martini: Flor de Caña Spresso Coffee Liqueur, and Flor de Caña “Eco” 15 Year Rum (New)

Mickey’s Autumn Adventures at Storytellers Cafe (Available Sept. 3 through Nov. 18; reservations recommended)

Join Mickey, Minnie, and their pals sporting their best fall fare for a delightful breakfast or brunch with an autumn touch. (Reservations available now here

Pixar Place Hotel

The Sketch Pad Café (Available Aug. 25 through Oct. 31)

Pumpkin Cheesecake Overnight Oats topped with granola, dried cranberries, and gummy worms (New)

Salted Caramel Whoopie Pie made with dark cocoa powder and layered with a salted caramel buttercream (New)

Pumpkin Cold Brew (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Candy Locations Across the Disneyland Resort

Black Bat Minnie Cake Pop: Chocolate cake pop and chocolate Minnie ears covered in black-colored dark chocolate and finished with a dark chocolate bat bow (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31) (New) At Disneyland Park: Candy Palace At Disney California Adventure Park: Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff

Lotso Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop covered in magenta-colored chocolate and decorated with chocolate pieces (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31) (New) At Disney California Adventure Park: Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff

Skeleton Minnie Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and decorated with white chocolate-covered marshmallow ears, a black sugar dress, white M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, and a black and white skull bow (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 31) (New) At Disneyland Park: Candy Palace At Disney California Adventure Park: Trolley Treats

Scare-Car Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and green-colored chocolate and decorated with dark chocolate-covered marshmallow wheels, rainbow sour strips, M&M’S Mini Chocolate Candies, and a white chocolate hat (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 31) (New) At Disney California Adventure Park: Trolley Treats

Llama Poison Cereal Treat: Bottle-shaped cereal treat dipped in pink and tan-colored chocolate and topped with a white chocolate llama piece (Available Sept. 29 through Oct. 31) (New) At Disneyland Park: Candy Palace



Oogie Boogie Cereal Treat: Cereal treat dipped in green-colored white chocolate with a dark chocolate face (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31) At Disney California Adventure Park: Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff

Black Bat Minnie Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and decorated with dark chocolate-covered marshmallow ears, a black sugar dress, black M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, and a black dark chocolate bat bow (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31) At Disneyland Park: Candy Palace At Disney California Adventure Park: Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff At Downtown Disney



Skull Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and decorated with marshmallow ears dipped in red-colored white chocolate and a green-colored white chocolate skull face (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31) At Disneyland Park: Candy Palace At Disney California Adventure Park: Trolley Treats



Candy Corn Minnie Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel, vanilla chocolate, orange-colored chocolate, and yellow-colored chocolate, and decorated with a chocolate bow and marshmallow ears (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31) At Disneyland Park: Candy Palace At Disney California Adventure Park: Trolley Treats

Minnie Bat Cereal Treat: Mickey-shaped cereal treat dipped in black-colored dark chocolate, sprinkled with black and grey sugar, and finished with a bat chocolate piece (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31) At Disneyland Park: Candy Palace At Disney California Adventure Park: Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff At Downtown Disney District: Marceline’s Confectionery

Ghost Cereal Treat: Ghost-shaped cereal treat dipped in white chocolate with a dark chocolate ghost face (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31) At Disneyland Park: Candy Palace At Disney California Adventure Park: Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff

Pumpkin Mickey Cake Pop: Vanilla cake pop dipped in orange and yellow-colored white chocolate with chocolate stem and chocolate Mickey ears (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31) At Disneyland Park: Candy Palace At Disney California Adventure Park: Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff



Halloween Marshmallow Wand: Marshmallows on a stick dipped in caramel and milk chocolate and drizzled with orange and purple-colored white chocolate (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31) At Disneyland Park: Candy Palace At Disney California Adventure Park: Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff At Downtown Disney District: Marceline’s Confectionery

Minnie Witch Caramel Apple: Granny Smith apple dipped in caramel and decorated with milk chocolate-dipped marshmallow ears, a purple skirt, orange M&M’S Milk Chocolate Candies, and a chocolate witch hat (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31) At Disneyland Park: Candy Palace At Disney California Adventure Park: Trolley Treats and Bing Bong’s Sweet Stuff



Downtown Disney District

Ballast Point Brewing Co. (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Black Garlic Thai Chili Wings: Wings tossed in spicy black garlic Thai chili sauce, served with ranch, and garnished with sesame seeds and green onions (New)

Beignets Expressed (Available Oct. 1 through Nov. 21)

Caramel Apple Crumble: Caramel apple icing with a caramel drizzle sprinkled with “pumpkin” spiced crumbles

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Shakes (Available Oct. 31 through Nov. 3)

Fright Night Mini CrazyShake Flight (New)

Candy Apple Mini CrazyShake: Apple butter shake with a vanilla-frosted and crushed candy apple rim topped with a candy apple, whipped cream, and crushed candy apple

Mini Pumpkin Pie Mini CrazyShake: Pumpkin pie shake with a vanilla-frosted and sugar cookie crumbs rim topped with a pumpkin pie bar, whipped cream, and a cherry

Witch’s Brew Mini CrazyShake: Ube blueberry shake with a vanilla-frosted rim with purple and black sprinkles topped with a witch’s hat sugar cookie and whipped cream

California Churro (Available Oct. 1 through 31)

Spooky Churro: Cinnamon sugar churro covered in peanut butter and chocolate drizzle with peanut butter candies

Vampire Juice Churro: Chocolate cream cookie with vanilla cream-flavored sugar with edible glitter and buttercream frosting topped with gummy vampire candy (New)

Witches Brew Churro: Green sour apple sugar with edible glitter and caramel drizzle topped with sour gummy candies (Available Oct. 28 through 31 only) (New)

Céntrico (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 3)

Halloween Buñuelo: Spiced chocolate, cinnamon sugar, and seasonal corn (New)

Boo-ñuelo: Cinnamon-sugar coated buñuelo covered with chocolate and Halloween candy (New)

Pumpkin Spice Horchata (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Casa de Sangre Margarita: Tequila blanco, black cherry syrup, liqueur, lime juice, and black cherry garnish (New)

Clyde’s Hot Chicken (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Spooky Scorch: 5-piece chicken stick seasoned with habanero and ghost pepper blend of spices (New)

Kayla’s Cake (Available Sept. 1 through Oct. 31)

Caramel Apple Macarons: Dulce de leche buttercream with salted caramel ganache (New)

Naples Ristorante e Bar (Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Blooderscotch Cannoli filled with pumpkin and butterscotch chip cream, whipped cream, red caramel “blood” drizzle, and a sugar knife

Pumpkin Pancakes: Two pumpkin spice pancakes served with mascarpone cream, candied pecans, and maple syrup (New)

Strawberry Brains: Black sugared rim, lemonade, and strawberry purée (Non-alcoholic) (New)

Haunted Casa: Blanco tequila, sour mix, soda, and purple casa mix floater served in a clear skull glass (New)

Monster Mule: Reposado tequila, sour mix, pumpkin syrup, and ginger beer served in a black copper mug (New)

Pumpkins and Pancakes Ticketed Event: Celebrate the flavors and fun of fall with this special event featuring a family-style breakfast with hot cocoa and cider, pumpkin picking and decorating, a photo opportunity, take-home treats, and – for those over 21 – bottomless mimosas. Reserve your spot here

Paseo (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 3)

Pumpkin Dessert: Spiced sponge cake, maple syrup ganache, walnut crumble, pumpkin mousse, gruyere, and rosemary ice cream (New)

Muertos Margarita: Tequila blanco, RIPE Margarita Mix, orange juice, pineapple juice, and salted black sugar foam top (New)

Salt & Straw (Available starting Aug. 23)

Pumpkin Spiced Waffle Cone: Salt & Straw’s signature waffle cone infused with a blend of warm spices

Splitsville Luxury Lanes (Available Aug. 23 through Oct. 31)

Mad King Burger: 14 oz. double-decker burger with American cheese, special sauce, and bacon topped with onion rings and served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, and a side of fries (New)

Ghost Brownies: Ghirardelli brownie topped with torched marshmallow fluff, chocolate drizzle, and ghostly marshmallows

Vampire’s Kiss: Raspberry vodka, raspberry purée, and black raspberry liqueur topped with Moscato

Tiendita (Available Aug. 23 through Nov. 3)

Buñuelo: Spiced chocolate, cinnamon sugar, and seasonal corn (New)

Novelties at the Disneyland Resort (Available starting Aug. 23)

Mickey Jack-O-Lantern Sipper (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New) At Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Churros at small world Promenade, Churros near Casey Jr. Circus Train At Disney California Adventure Park: Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail At Disneyland Hotel: The Coffee House, Goofy’s Kitchen At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: GCH Craftsman Grill

Green Poison Red Apple Glow Cube (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New) At Disneyland Park: Carnation Café, Galactic Grill, Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, Harbour Galley, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Mint Julep Bar, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Troubadour Tavern At Disney California Adventure Park: Bayside Brews, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Hollywood Lounge, Mendocino Terrace, Sonoma Terrace At Disneyland Hotel: Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar At Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa: Grand Californian Great Hall Cart



Kuzco’s Poison Bottle Glow Cube (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New) At Disneyland Park: Carnation Café, Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Little Red Wagon, Mint Julep Bar, Refreshment Corner, Troubadour Tavern At Disney California Adventure Park: Bayside Brews, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Hollywood Lounge, Mendocino Terrace, Sonoma Terrace, Smokejumpers Grill At Disneyland Hotel: Lobby Lounge

Halloween Mickey Pumpkin Bucket (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New) At Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Galactic Grill, various popcorn carts throughout the park, various outdoor vending locations At Disney California Adventure Park: Corn Dog Castle, Hollywood Lounge, Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield (Available starting Aug. 23; mobile order available) Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant, select outdoor vending locations (Available starting Aug. 26)



Halloween Popcorn Bucket (Limit 10 per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New) At Disneyland Park: Various popcorn carts throughout the park At Disney California Adventure Park: Popcorn at Grizzly Peak Airfield, Popcorn at Pixar Pier, Popcorn near Carthay Circle Restaurant

Halloween Travel Tumbler (Limit 10 per person, per transaction) (New) At Disneyland Park: Alien Pizza Planet, Café Daisy, Fantasyland Fruit Cart, Galactic Grill, The Golden Horseshoe, Harbour Galley, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Lemonade near Tomorrowland Expo Center, Mint Julep Bar, Plaza Inn, Rancho del Zocalo Restaurante, Red Rose Taverne, Refreshment Corner, Royal Street Veranda, Ship to Shore Marketplace, Stage Door Café, Troubadour Tavern At Disney California Adventure Park: Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Cappuccino Cart, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Corn Dog Castle, Hollywood Lounge, Schmoozies!, Smokejumpers Grill, select outdoor vending locations At Disneyland Hotel: The Coffee House



Ghost Mickey Bottle Topper (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New) At Disneyland Park: Churros near Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters, Churros near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Churros near Haunted Mansion, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Pretzels near Star Tours – The Adventures Continue At Disney California Adventure Park: Churros at Hollywood Land, Churros near Redwood Creek Challenge Trail, Mortimer’s Market, Willie’s Churros at Buena Vista Street

Zero Light Up Straw Clip (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) At Disneyland Park: Churros near Haunted Mansion, Churros near Sleeping Beauty Castle, Churros near Town Square, The Golden Horseshoe, Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor, Harbour Galley, Lemonade at small world Promenade, Pretzels near Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Royal Street Veranda, Stage Door Café, Troubadour Tavern At Disney California Adventure Park: Adorable Snowman Frosted Treats, Angry Dogs, Award Wieners, Boardwalk Pizza & Pasta, Chiller at Paradise Gardens Park, Clarabelle’s Hand-Scooped Ice Cream, Corn Dog Castle, Hollywood Lounge, Poultry Palace, Smokejumpers Grill, select outdoor vending locations



Mickey Mouse-shaped Pumpkin Glow Cube (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New) At Disneyland Park: Galactic Grill, Harbour Galley, Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe, Mint Julep Bar, Refreshment Corner, Troubadour Tavern At Disney California Adventure Park: Corn Dog Castle, Hollywood Lounge, Smokejumpers Grill At Disneyland Hotel: Goofy’s Kitchen

Vampire Tow Mater Bucket (Limit two per person, per transaction; no discounts apply) (New) At Disney California Adventure Park: Cozy Cone Motel 5 – Popcorn Scoop, Fillmore’s Taste-In, Flo’s V8 Cafe



