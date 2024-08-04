Magic Key Holders Can Enjoy Special Offers Through Halloween Time At Disneyland Resort

Halloween Time is just around the corner for the Disneyland Resort, and Magic Key holders can enjoy the frightful fun as early as August 19th, 2024 with special offerings just for them.

Though Halloween Time kicks off at the Disneyland Resort on August 23rd, Magic Key Holders can start celebrating the season with special offers just for them on August 19th, 2024.

Magic Key Holders can pick up a total of 4 complimentary collectible trading cards featuring fan-favorite villains. A new card will be distributed each week, so Magic Key Holders are encouraged to come back each week to collect them all. Dates, times, and locations where these can be picked up are expected to be announced soon.

Magic Key Holders can enjoy a special Disney PhotoPass Magic Shot, featuring Yzma from Walt Disney Animation Studios' The Emperor's New Groove, with a complimentary digital download. Magic Key Holders can head to the area across from Matterhorn Bobsleds

Starting August 20th, Magic Key Holders can purchase a special stainless-steel tumbler featuring some favorite villains. This tumbler will be available at select quick service locations throughout Disneyland Resort, while supplies last. It should be noted that there is a limit of one tumbler per Magic Key Holder, per transaction. No discounts apply.

Magic Key Holders attending Oogie Boogie Bash (which is sold out for 2024), can enjoy extra treats on event nights during event hours. A special Magic Key T-Shirt and Pin themed to Oogie Boogie Bash will also be available for purchase at select retail locations during the event.

Starting August 23rd, Magic Key Holders can purchase a special Mickey Mouse Pumpkin Patch pin, while supplies last at retail locations throughout Disneyland Resort.