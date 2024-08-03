Apparent “Inside Out” and “The Simpsons” Easter Eggs Covered Up In Haunted Mansion Holiday

Well, it looks like some Easter eggs on Haunted Mansion Holiday were packed away for next spring.
- Earlier in the week, we reported on some Easter eggs that we noticed on Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday.
- Two of the jack-in-the-box boxes appeared to showcase clowns from Disney’s oeuvre: The Simpsons and Inside Out.
- Upon a ride on the attraction today, both boxes have been covered with patterned designs, no longer showcasing the hidden characters.
- While Universal does carry the theme park rights to The Simpsons at this current moment, so the covering could be seen as understandable, we’re not sure why the Inside Out clown from Riley’s mind has been removed as well.
- Either way, this limited time magic is now gone within the attraction.
