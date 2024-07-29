Pixar and “The Simpsons” Easter Eggs Spotted in Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday

Disneyland’s popular Haunted Mansion Holiday returned today — and, in addition to the Nightmare Before Christmas theming, seemingly includes references to some other Disney-owned franchises.
What’s Happening:
- With Haunted Mansion Holiday reopening for the 2024 season today (via virtual queue only), the annual overlay received some updates from the prior version.
- Of course, this includes a new gingerbread house display in the Ballroom scene, which has become a tradition with each year.
- However, it’s another update to the ride that got our attention.
- In the attic, not only has the pumpkin present’s box been updated but a Jack in the box has been added.
- If you look closely at the clowns displayed on each box, they may look a bit familiar.
- On the left, we see what seems to be a depiction of the clown (Jangles) in Riley’s subconscious from Inside Out.
- Then, on the right, the clown shown bears a suspicious likeness to Krusty the Clown from The Simpsons,
- Mind you, Universal holds the theme park rights to the long-running animated series as Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida are both home to Springfield and The Simpsons Ride.
- For context, here’s what the pumpkin present looked like in the 2023 version of Haunted Mansion Holiday.
- Also notable is that Jack’s expression is taken from this moment in the classic film:
- Haunted Mansion Holiday is now operating at Disneyland — via virtual queue.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com