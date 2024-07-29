Pixar and “The Simpsons” Easter Eggs Spotted in Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday

Disneyland’s popular Haunted Mansion Holiday returned today — and, in addition to the Nightmare Before Christmas theming, seemingly includes references to some other Disney-owned franchises.

What’s Happening:

With Haunted Mansion Holiday reopening for the 2024 season today ( via virtual queue only

Of course, this includes a new gingerbread house display

However, it’s another update to the ride that got our attention.

In the attic, not only has the pumpkin present’s box been updated but a Jack in the box has been added.

If you look closely at the clowns displayed on each box, they may look a bit familiar.

On the left, we see what seems to be a depiction of the clown (Jangles) in Riley’s subconscious from Inside Out .

. Then, on the right, the clown shown bears a suspicious likeness to Krusty the Clown from The Simpsons ,

, Mind you, Universal holds the theme park rights to the long-running animated series as Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida are both home to Springfield and The Simpsons Ride.

For context, here’s what the pumpkin present looked like in the 2023 version of Haunted Mansion Holiday.

Also notable is that Jack’s expression is taken from this moment in the classic film:

Haunted Mansion Holiday is now operating at Disneyland — via virtual queue.