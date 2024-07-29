Pixar and “The Simpsons” Easter Eggs Spotted in Disneyland’s Haunted Mansion Holiday

by |
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Disneyland’s popular Haunted Mansion Holiday returned today — and, in addition to the Nightmare Before Christmas theming, seemingly includes references to some other Disney-owned franchises.

What’s Happening:

  • With Haunted Mansion Holiday reopening for the 2024 season today (via virtual queue only), the annual overlay received some updates from the prior version.

  • Of course, this includes a new gingerbread house display in the Ballroom scene, which has become a tradition with each year.
  • However, it’s another update to the ride that got our attention.
  • In the attic, not only has the pumpkin present’s box been updated but a Jack in the box has been added.
  • If you look closely at the clowns displayed on each box, they may look a bit familiar.
  • On the left, we see what seems to be a depiction of the clown (Jangles) in Riley’s subconscious from Inside Out.
  • Then, on the right, the clown shown bears a suspicious likeness to Krusty the Clown from The Simpsons,
  • Mind you, Universal holds the theme park rights to the long-running animated series as Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Studios Florida are both home to Springfield and The Simpsons Ride.
  • For context, here’s what the pumpkin present looked like in the 2023 version of Haunted Mansion Holiday.

  • Also notable is that Jack’s expression is taken from this moment in the classic film:

  • Haunted Mansion Holiday is now operating at Disneyland — via virtual queue.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank