This Year’s Haunted Mansion Holiday Gingerbread House Revealed

Those master chefs and artists at the Disneyland Resort have revealed the spectacular new gingerbread house that will be featured in this year’s Haunted Mansion Holiday, opening today at Disneyland Park.

What’s Happening:

Today marks the debut of this year’s Haunted Mansion Holiday overlay at Disneyland Park, which many fans will know means there is also the debut of a brand new gingerbread house centerpiece in the ballroom scene of the attraction.

This one is a remarkable step up from years past, with lighting effects as well as animation as a Frankenstein’s Monster-esque creature comes to life.

Fans and Disneyland regulars will be quick to remind you that every year there is a new and different Gingerbread House that sits upon the table in the iconic ballroom scene of the Haunted Mansion, which takes on a new life over the holidays, decking their halls with theming inspired by Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Originally teased as part of Halloween Time which kicks off on August 23rd this year at the Disneyland Resort, Haunted Mansion Holiday was recently revealed to actually debut ahead of the seasonal festivities, opening their gates today, July 29th.

Inside, guests will be able to socialize with Santa Jack again, just in time (or perhaps a bit early) for the fall season!

As the attraction’s reimagined queue experience continues to materialize, Haunted Mansion Holiday will be available via virtual queue only.

To use the virtual queue for Haunted Mansion Holiday: In preparation, make sure your MyDisney account is linked to your group's park tickets. There will be 2 daily opportunities to join the virtual queue: 7:00 AM: Guests must have a park reservation for Disneyland Park with a one-park ticket or a park reservation for Disneyland Park with a Park Hopper ticket to request to join the virtual queue. 12:00 PM: Guests inside Disney California Adventure

It is worth noting that acquiring a virtual queue for Haunted Mansion Holiday will not affect the ability to join the virtual queue for World of Color

If you’d like to see this year’s Haunted Mansion Holiday for yourself, or any of the other fun of the Disneyland Resort, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel