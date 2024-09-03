Mickey and Friends Don New Costumes for Mickey’s Autumn Adventures at Storytellers Cafe

A new character dining experience is coming to Storyteller’s Cafe for the fall, and we’re getting a first look at the new costumes for Mickey and pals.

What’s Happening:

Mickey Mouse and all his friends are dressed in their best sweater weather gear as they debut all-new costumes for Mickey’s Autumn Adventures at Storytellers Cafe.

Seasonal decor takes over the Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa restaurant as well, offering up meals for breakfast and brunch.

Mickey looks extremely casual, wearing a beanie and a T-Shirt for “The Great Apple Orchard” along with a reference to the year the hotel opened, 2001.

Minnie has pumpkins all-over, from a stylish hat, to her purse and even on her dress.

Pluto is also sporting a pumpkin collar along with a craftsman inspired cravat.

Chip and Dale sport adorable embroidered jackets complete with some patches and a maple leaf.

Reservations for Mickey’s Autumn Adventures are recommended and subject to availability.

Mickey’s Autumn Adventures continues through November 18th. Starting November 19th, Mickey’s Holiday Pajama Party

