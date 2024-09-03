New Podcast Reveals “DuckTales” Almost Took Over Popular Disneyland Attraction

A new episode of a theme park related podcast focused on unbuilt theme park attractions has shocked many a Disney Fan with their latest entry, revealing that a popular Disneyland attraction had a big bullseye on it more recently than you think.

What’s Happening:

The guys over at Unbuilt: An Unrealized Theme Park Podcast have dropped a bombshell that will have many fans of Disneyland Park breathing a sigh of relief.

have dropped a bombshell that will have many fans of Disneyland Park breathing a sigh of relief. According to their latest episode (and related posts on X THIS CLOSE to replacing Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin DuckTales.

Based on the art that was shared (which has many of its watermarks blurred or masked), you can see that the facade of the building is largely the same, making it very evident where this attraction was slated to go.

As for the interior, guests would be visiting Gyro Labs, where they would see Donald Duck inadvertently zapped and sent back in time by his nephews and in turn, would lead to us going on the adventure too which included many humorous moments, including A Great Moment with Donald and Abraham Lincoln.

The climax of the attraction was a battle with Magica De Spell, along with other fun moments, including a send-up of Mr. Toad’s Wild Ride

The dates that aren’t blurred reveal that the art, also labeled a work in progress, dates to March or April of 2020, with the podcast citing COVID as the main reason this attraction never happened.

However, other DuckTales based projects were announced and then later cancelled elsewhere in the Disney Theme Park Universe. Notably, at one point EPCOT PLAY! Pavilion

based projects were announced and then later cancelled elsewhere in the Disney Theme Park Universe. Notably, at one point A big to-do was also made about the DuckTales World Showcase Adventure at the park when it was announced. Delayed thanks in part to COVID, the experience quietly opened as part of the Play Disney Parks app in late 2022, over two years after its anticipated summer 2020 opening and over a year after the series ended.

World Showcase Adventure at the park when it was announced. Delayed thanks in part to COVID, the experience quietly opened as part of the Play Disney Parks app in late 2022, over two years after its anticipated summer 2020 opening and over a year after the series ended. The series itself (a reboot of the original that debuted in 1987) debuted in 2017 and ran for three seasons before ending in 2021. Though still adored by fans, new attractions based on long-ended television series are few and far between. Considering that Disneyland didn’t reopen after the global pandemic until late April of 2021 – over a month after the series finale aired – the show ending likely had a role to play in the unbuilt status of the attraction as well.

It should also be noted that this would have been the perfect time for something to take over Roger Rabbit’s Car Toon Spin, as Mickey’s Toontown was in the midst of a major renovation that included the addition of Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway