New Vampire Stitch Popcorn Bucket Flying into Disneyland Resort Next Week

The spooky-season snack receptacle will allow guests to sink their teeth into the iconic salty snack in style.
Souvenirs and Snacks:
- Disney Parks official TikTok account has shared a first look at the Vampire Stitch Popcorn Bucket coming to the Disneyland Resort.
- In the cute video, Stitch can be seen diving into a Tomorrowland popcorn cart, devouring as much of the fan-favorite treat as he can.
- Fans can sink their fangs into this adorable new souvenir snack container starting September 12th at select locations across the California-located resort, as well as Disney Cruise Line at a later date.
- Watch the full TikTok video below:
Read More Disneyland Resort: