The Los Angeles Rams Kick Off This Year’s NFL Season with a Trip to Disneyland Resort

The Los Angeles-based football team celebrated the beginning of this year’s NFL season at the Happiest Place on Earth.

Kick Off Celebration:

Disney Parks’ official X account has shared a new video of the LA Rams getting ready for the NFL season at Disneyland Resort

In the short video, the players can be seen having the time of their lives on Big Thunder Mountain Railroad Mater’s Junkyard Jamboree

The Rams made sure to take time to meet some characters as well.

The LA Rams are playing in Michigan this Sunday for their first game of the regular season. You can catch the team faceoff against the Detroit Lions on NBC.

Watch the full clip below:

