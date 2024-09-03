ESPN Signs Super Bowl Champion and NFL Analyst Jason McCourty

ESPN has signed 13-year NFL veteran Jason McCourty as he joins ESPN’s daytime lineup on select days throughout the season.

What’s Happening:

Super Bowl Champion and current NFL analyst Jason McCourty has been signed to ESPN.

McCourty will appear on ESPN’s daytime lineup on select days throughout the season, including Get Up, First Take, SportsCenter, and NFL Live.

and On Wednesday, September 4th, he will make his ESPN debut as he joins host Laura Rutledge and analysts on NFL Live before the NFL season begins.

About Jason McCourty:

After being chosen in the 2009 NFL Draft, McCourty had a 13-season career in the NFL with four different teams, including the Tennessee Titans from 2009 to 2016, the Cleveland Browns in 2017, the New England Patriots from 2018 to 2020, and the Miami Dolphins in 2021.

While with the Patriots, he won Super Bowl LIII he didn't allow a touchdown in the game, playing an important role in beating the Rams.

After retiring in 2021, McCourty transitioned to a career as an analyst, joining NFL Network's Good Morning Football in 2022 and providing commentary for select Thursday Night Football games on Westwood One.

In 2023, he was hired as an NFL game analyst for CBS Sports, a position he will continue to have during the 2024 NFL season.

