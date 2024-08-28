Eight Time Super Bowl Champion Bill Belichick will Appear on Three ESPN NFL Programs This Season

The 8x Super Bowl Champion will bring his experience and expertise to three of ESPN’s NFL programs.

Football Fever:

ESPN has announced that Bill Belichick will showcase his endless knowledge of football this NFL season.

Through his agreement with Petyon Manning’s Omaha Productions and The Pat McAfee Show, the 8 time Super Bowl Champion will appear on three separate programs including a new, multiplatform show with Manning.

Each Monday, fans can catch the football veteran on The Pat McAgee Show, which airs on ESPN and ESPN+ at 12-2 PM ET and YouTube and ESPN+ at 2-3 PM ET.

He will also be a featured guest on all 11 Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli telecasts, which air on ESPN2 and ESPN+.

Belichick's new ESPN+ Original Series The Breakdown with Peyton and Belichick will premiere on Friday, September 6th. Showcasing the Super Bowl-winning quarterback and head coach, the first episode will analyze the upcoming Week 1 marquee matchup between the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers on September 9th.

Each 30-minute episode will precede an episode of Monday Night Football with Peyton and Eli, with the duo focusing on the two teams playing in the following Monday's Monday Night Football. The first season will contain 11 episodes.

Each episode of Monday Night Football will see Belichick join the brothers during the first half of each game, with additional guests joining the cast in the second half.

Additionally, Belichick will join Pat McAfee each Monday of the NFL season to explore the current week's games and storylines in The Pat McAfee Show. His first appearance on the series during the fifth annual Draft Spectacular drew record-breaking viewership across all platforms.

