ESPN President of Content Burke Magnus Announces Major Reorganization

The Disney-owned sports network has announced a multitude of changes, including layoffs, coming to the network.

Sports Network Shakeups:

The Hollywood Reporter ESPN

In a memo to staff, Magnus wrote the network will be “more strategic, collaborative and nimble, as [they] continue to excel in every area and function. [They] remain committed to employee development, and the restructure will result in new positions or promotions for people who are expanding their responsibilities or taking on new challenges.”

In a first major move, Magnus has promoted executives Mike McQuade and David Roberts to help oversee content.

McQuade, who has been with ESPN for nearly 4 decades, will take on the role of Executive Vice President of Sport Production, which will focus on studio shows dedicated to specific sports.

Roberts, who was named Executive Vice President and Executive Producer of Sports News and Entertainment, will oversee all of ESPN’s news programs and general sports content.

Roberts and McQuade will join Kaitee Daley, Freddy Rolón, Brian Lockhart, Chris Calcinari and Nick Parsons as Magnus’ direct reports.

In addition to these changes and promised growth opportunities, Magnus outlined that layoffs will occur within the restructure.

In his statement, the exec also shared “I understand how difficult change and shifts can be. With this reorganization, we have set up the Content organization to best operate now and in the future, while creating opportunities for colleagues across the organization to grow and thrive. We will continue to tweak the structure to reflect the constant evolution of our business, and all of us should embrace change.”

The changes come along with ESPN’s plan for a flagship streaming service as well as a huge long-term deal with the NBA.

You can read the full memo here

