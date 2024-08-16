ESPN Lays Off Robert Griffin III and Samantha Ponder

Both sports reporters were let go due to budget reasons as Disney, ESPN’s parent company, closes in on the end of its fiscal year.

Griffin, a former NFL quarterback, joined the network in 2021 as a college football and NFL analyst before joining Monday Night Countdown in 2022.

in 2022. It is reported that the former football player had two years remaining on his contract.

This offseason, Griffin was replaced by Jason Kelce on Monday Night Countdown.

The 34-year-old played eight seasons in the NFL and was the number 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft.

The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year posted a clip on X, apparently referencing the news.

Ponder, who is also reported to have been fired, hosted Sunday NFL Countdown.

Ponder has been with the network since 2011. She also served as reporter for Saturday Night Football and College GameDay.

and Rumored replacements for Ponder include Laura Rutledge and Mike Greenberg.

