ESPN Lays Off Robert Griffin III and Samantha Ponder

Both sports reporters were let go due to budget reasons as Disney, ESPN’s parent company, closes in on the end of its fiscal year.
What’s Happening:
- USA Today reports that ESPN has fired football analyst Robert Griffin III and host Samantha Ponder.
- Griffin, a former NFL quarterback, joined the network in 2021 as a college football and NFL analyst before joining Monday Night Countdown in 2022.
- It is reported that the former football player had two years remaining on his contract.
- This offseason, Griffin was replaced by Jason Kelce on Monday Night Countdown.
- The 34-year-old played eight seasons in the NFL and was the number 2 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft.
- The NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year posted a clip on X, apparently referencing the news.
- Afterwhich, Griffin took to X again to make a more formal statement on the situation. He wrote “Thankful for so many people in my time at ESPN that helped me grow because they are some of the best in the business. From the broadcast booth to the studio and ESPECIALLY the people many of you never see behind the camera. They are the REAL MVPs and sacrifice so much time with their families just to ensure people like myself in front of the camera even have the opportunity to shine. There were so many awesome experiences and moments that my family and I will never forget from the last 3 years. What people sometimes fail to realize is none of this is possible without you guys, the FANS. So THANK YOU to everyone who has supported my family through my playing days and broadcast career so far. We love you guys and will continue to seek and defend the truth while telling athletes’ stories the right way.”
- Ponder, who is also reported to have been fired, hosted Sunday NFL Countdown.
- Ponder has been with the network since 2011. She also served as reporter for Saturday Night Football and College GameDay.
- Rumored replacements for Ponder include Laura Rutledge and Mike Greenberg.
