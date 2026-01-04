Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 26 – Plan Better + Author Stephen Hall on the Upjohn Pharmacy at Disneyland

2026 has begun — and so has season 2 of the Laughing Place "On Balance" Podcast!

In Episode 26, we discuss:

Resolutions for Disney

Raising the pricing ceiling vs. the floor

Ticket booths making way for Porto's

Zootopia 2 becomes Walt Disney Animation Studios' top-grossing film.

Newly public domain Disney shorts.

And more.

Plus, Benji chats with Stephen Hall about his new book A Spoonful of Sugar: The Story of the Upjohn Pharmacy in Disneyland.

You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!