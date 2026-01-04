Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast – Episode 26 – Plan Better + Author Stephen Hall on the Upjohn Pharmacy at Disneyland
Season 2 is here!
2026 has begun — and so has season 2 of the Laughing Place "On Balance" Podcast!
In Episode 26, we discuss:
- Resolutions for Disney
- Raising the pricing ceiling vs. the floor
- Ticket booths making way for Porto's
- Zootopia 2 becomes Walt Disney Animation Studios' top-grossing film.
- Newly public domain Disney shorts.
- And more.
Plus, Benji chats with Stephen Hall about his new book A Spoonful of Sugar: The Story of the Upjohn Pharmacy in Disneyland.
You can find the Laughing Place “On Balance” Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or whatever you get your podcasts!
