"Zootopia 2" Becomes Walt Disney Animation Studios' Highest Grossing Movie Ever
"Zootopia 2" takes the title from the previous record holder, "Frozen 2"
Zootopia 2 has reached an important and impressive milestone, becoming Walt Disney Animation Studios' highest grossing movie of all-time.
What's Happening:
- Deadline reports that with Zootopia 2 crossing $1.46 billion global at the box office, it has become the top grossing film ever for Walt Disney Animation Studios.
- That impressive number actually doesn't make it Disney's overall top grossing animated title, with Pixar's Inside Out 2 having earning $1.698 billion.
- The top grossing animated movie ever is actually a Chinese film, Ne Zha 2, with $2.15 billion.
- Zootopia 2 takes the Disney Animation record from Frozen 2, which now stands at the No. 2 spot with $1.45 billion.
- The popular sequel's total breaks down to $333 million domestic and $1.13 billion abroad – becoming the studios' fifth film to cross the $1 billion mark.
- Celebrating the news, the official Disney Animation X account shared art of Nick and Judy inspired by the film.
- In Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.
- To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before.
- The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.
- Our own Alex Reif also wrote a lengthier review of Zootopia 2, which he calls a perfect sequel – smart, funny and full of heart.
