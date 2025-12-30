Bring the Hunt Home: Digital and Physical Media Release Dates Revealed for "Predator: Badlands"
Whether you want a digital or physical release – there are plenty of options for "Predator" fans!
A bold new chapter in the legendary Predator franchise is coming home as the digital and home media release dates have been revealed for Predator: Badlands.
What's Happening:
- 20th Century Studios will release Predator: Badlands on Digital services such as Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home, on Tuesday, January 6th.
- A physical release will follow on February 17th on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD.
- True Predator fans and collectors will want to pick up the limited edition 4K SteelBook that dramatically captures the scale and intensity of battle with the Kalisk, while highlighting the unexpected alliance between Dek (Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) and Thia (Elle Fanning).
Bonus Features
Bonus features may vary by product and retailer
- Deleted & Pre-Visualization Scenes with Optional Audio Commentary:
- Sand Trap – An early animatic version of Dek’s very different first encounter with Thia.
- Squirt Canyon – The full version of Dek and Thia traversing the water-filled trench while trying to survive Genna…and each other.
- Tessa vs. Abe – Tessa faces off against a superior synth in this deleted scene and storyline.
- Razor Grass – The original previsualization of Dek, Thia, and Bud’s first hunt together…sort of.
- The Outpost – Thia takes Dek to a small Weyland-Yutani field facility where they experience a few things that ended up being used elsewhere in the final film.
- Super Power Loader Extended – Special additional moments during Dek’s climactic final battle with the Super Power Loader and the Kalisk.
- Featurettes:
- Embodying the Predator – Meet the talented team of designers, performers, and effects artists responsible for bringing one of cinema’s most terrifying creatures to life on screen in ways we’ve never seen before!
- Authentic Synthetics – Get up close and personal with synths Thia and Tessa as star Elle Fanning walks us through the process of crafting two characters who may look the same but have evolved in surprisingly unique ways.
- Building the Badlands – With razor sharp grass, killer trees, and terrifying animals, never has a planet been more deadly than Genna. Uncover how a team of artisans built this threatening landscape, transforming real locations into the dangerous environments seen on screen.
- Dek of the Yautja – For the first time ever, director Dan Trachtenberg has given audiences an extended peek at Predator culture. Follow the evolution as filmmakers reveal the process behind developing the Yautja’s home world, spacecraft, and family dynamics.
- Audio Commentary: Watch the film with audio commentary by Director Dan Trachtenberg, Producer Ben Rosenblatt, Director of Photography Jeff Cutter and Stunt Coordinator Jacob Tomuri.
- Set in the future on a deadly remote planet, Predator: Badlands follows a young Predator outcast (played by newcomer Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi) who finds an unlikely ally in Thia (Elle Fanning) as he embarks on a treacherous journey in search of the ultimate adversary.
- Check out our review of Predator: Badlands – a film worth watching for the performances of its two leads.
More Disney Movie News:
- Another hero and another kid as Thor's Avengers: Doomsday teaser officially arrives for all to see.
- Could Marvel Studios be courting acclaimed writer and director Jordan Peele for an upcoming project? A new tease makes us think that might be so.
- The Orinda Theatre in Orinda, California will debut a new movie series in 2026 showcasing recent film restorations by The Walt Disney Studios.
- The success of Avatar: Fire and Ash has propelled The Walt Disney Studios past the $6 billion worldwide threshold.