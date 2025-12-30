Second "Avengers: Doomsday" Trailer Arrives Featuring the Return of Thor

And it features another kid!

Well it seems we are halfway there based on initial reports that we would be getting four Avengers: Doomsday trailers with the theatrical run of Avatar: Fire and Ash - and this second one features the God of Thunder himself.

What’s Happening:

It appears that the rumors are true and we are, in fact, getting those weekly trailers for Avengers: Doomsday attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash. As the new one arrives in theaters everywhere, we also get the week prior available to all online.

The newest to arrive showcases a voiceover narration of Thor talking to his father as we learn that he has a daughter, before getting the promised - “Thor Will Return in Avengers: Doomsday.”

Visually, fans might catch some nods, but most of the trailer is set in a woodland setting as we see Thor and his daughter before cutting back to the hero talking to his off-screen father, Odin, in the heavens above.

Fans might also catch a common thread between this and last week’s trailer which not only promised the return of Steve Rogers/Captain America, but reminding us that he too has a child.

Check out the new trailer below.

Avengers: Doomsday is already garnering plenty of momentum with fans, proving itself to be a major Marvel event with 27 other returning MCU favorites set to appear in the film.

The Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will be returning to direct this film and its follow up, Avengers: Secret Wars.

Robert Downey Jr. will also be returning to the MCU for these films, but not as the Tony Stark/Iron Man we all know and love, but in the villainous role of Doctor Doom, which is said to be a variant version of Tony Stark.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18th, 2026.