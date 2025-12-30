Second "Avengers: Doomsday" Trailer Arrives Featuring the Return of Thor

And it features another kid!

Well it seems we are halfway there based on initial reports that we would be getting four Avengers: Doomsday trailers with the theatrical run of Avatar: Fire and Ash - and this second one features the God of Thunder himself. 

What’s Happening: 

  • It appears that the rumors are true and we are, in fact, getting those weekly trailers for Avengers: Doomsday attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash. As the new one arrives in theaters everywhere, we also get the week prior available to all online. 
  • The newest to arrive showcases a voiceover narration of Thor talking to his father as we learn that he has a daughter, before getting the promised - “Thor Will Return in Avengers: Doomsday.”
  • Visually, fans might catch some nods, but most of the trailer is set in a woodland setting as we see Thor and his daughter before cutting back to the hero talking to his off-screen father, Odin, in the heavens above.
  • Fans might also catch a common thread between this and last week’s trailer which not only promised the return of Steve Rogers/Captain America, but reminding us that he too has a child.
  • Check out the new trailer below. 

