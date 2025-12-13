Rumors Point to Unique Big Screen Rollout for "Avengers: Doomsday" Trailer

Hint: I hope you really like "Avatar."

A new report suggests that the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday could have an interesting big-screen debut.

What's Happening:

Given the level of anticipation for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, Marvel may be cooking up a debut befitting the cinematic event.

According to the THR newsletter Heat Vision, rumors suggest that the Doomsday trailer will be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash prints.

That part is predictable — but here's where it gets interesting.

Apparently, Marvel will actually be producing four different trailers for the film and rolling them out over the course of weeks.

As THR explains, this means that fans may see one version of the trailer during the opening weekend of Fire and Ash but a different one the following weekend.

In other words, you may need to attend James Cameron's latest entry into the Pandoraverse multiple times if you want to "catch them all."

Of course, you can likely expect that at least one of those versions will eventually make its way online for all to view.

Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in cinemas December 19, while Avengers: Doomsday is slated for December 18, 2026.

