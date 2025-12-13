Rumors Point to Unique Big Screen Rollout for "Avengers: Doomsday" Trailer
Hint: I hope you really like "Avatar."
A new report suggests that the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday could have an interesting big-screen debut.
What's Happening:
- Given the level of anticipation for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, Marvel may be cooking up a debut befitting the cinematic event.
- According to the THR newsletter Heat Vision, rumors suggest that the Doomsday trailer will be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash prints.
- That part is predictable — but here's where it gets interesting.
- Apparently, Marvel will actually be producing four different trailers for the film and rolling them out over the course of weeks.
- As THR explains, this means that fans may see one version of the trailer during the opening weekend of Fire and Ash but a different one the following weekend.
- In other words, you may need to attend James Cameron's latest entry into the Pandoraverse multiple times if you want to "catch them all."
- Of course, you can likely expect that at least one of those versions will eventually make its way online for all to view.
- Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in cinemas December 19, while Avengers: Doomsday is slated for December 18, 2026.
My Thoughts:
- To be honest, I kind of love this idea.
- I've always thought that Disney could take bigger swings when it comes to their top-tier IP (see: my suggestion that they "Beyonce" the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens).
- While I enjoy being able to watch the latest clips online, there is something to be said about the days when you'd go to the theater and be surprised by a new trailer.
- That said... I really don't want to have to go see Avatar: Fire and Ash once let alone four times just to catch these trailers!
- So, although I like this idea, I'll be waiting for them to hopefully release them online after this initial bow.