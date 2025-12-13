Rumors Point to Unique Big Screen Rollout for "Avengers: Doomsday" Trailer

Hint: I hope you really like "Avatar."
by |
Tags: , , , , ,

A new report suggests that the trailer for Avengers: Doomsday could have an interesting big-screen debut.

What's Happening:

  • Given the level of anticipation for the Avengers: Doomsday trailer, Marvel may be cooking up a debut befitting the cinematic event.
  • According to the THR newsletter Heat Vision, rumors suggest that the Doomsday trailer will be attached to Avatar: Fire and Ash prints.
  • That part is predictable — but here's where it gets interesting.
  • Apparently, Marvel will actually be producing four different trailers for the film and rolling them out over the course of weeks.
  • As THR explains, this means that fans may see one version of the trailer during the opening weekend of Fire and Ash but a different one the following weekend.
  • In other words, you may need to attend James Cameron's latest entry into the Pandoraverse multiple times if you want to "catch them all."
  • Of course, you can likely expect that at least one of those versions will eventually make its way online for all to view.
  • Avatar: Fire and Ash opens in cinemas December 19, while Avengers: Doomsday is slated for December 18, 2026.

My Thoughts:

  • To be honest, I kind of love this idea.
  • I've always thought that Disney could take bigger swings when it comes to their top-tier IP (see: my suggestion that they "Beyonce" the release of Star Wars: The Force Awakens).
  • While I enjoy being able to watch the latest clips online, there is something to be said about the days when you'd go to the theater and be surprised by a new trailer.
  • That said... I really don't want to have to go see Avatar: Fire and Ash once let alone four times just to catch these trailers!
  • So, although I like this idea, I'll be waiting for them to hopefully release them online after this initial bow.
Kyle Burbank
Kyle is a writer living in Springfield, MO. His deep love of Disney and other pop culture finds its way into several aspects of his life and work. In addition to his position at LP, he's also the head writer for Fioney.com as well as his own personal finance site Moneyat30.com.
View all articles by Kyle Burbank