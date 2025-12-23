Steve Rogers Returns in First Teaser for the Highly-Anticipated "Avengers: Doomsday"

As if 27 returning characters wasn't enough, Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers – a.k.a. Captain America – in "Avengers: Doomsday"

After first debuting alongside screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the first teaser for the highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday has officially dropped online.

What's Happening:

If you couldn't tell by the image, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is back in Avengers: Doomsday!

The teaser opens on a house where we see Rogers pull up on a motorcycle. Putting his old Captain America suit in a chest, Rogers then holds a baby as typeface appears on the screen saying "Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday."

The teaser ends with a countdown to the release of the film, which is now less than a year away!

Rumors of Evans' return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been swirling for over a year now, with fans speculating on different characters he could be playing.

Evans made a recent MCU appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, in a surprise role that had him not returning as Steve Rogers / Captain America, but rather as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, a part he first played in 2005’s pre-MCU Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel.

