Steve Rogers Returns in First Teaser for the Highly-Anticipated "Avengers: Doomsday"
As if 27 returning characters wasn't enough, Chris Evans is back as Steve Rogers – a.k.a. Captain America – in "Avengers: Doomsday"
After first debuting alongside screenings of Avatar: Fire and Ash, the first teaser for the highly-anticipated Avengers: Doomsday has officially dropped online.
What's Happening:
- If you couldn't tell by the image, Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) is back in Avengers: Doomsday!
- The teaser opens on a house where we see Rogers pull up on a motorcycle. Putting his old Captain America suit in a chest, Rogers then holds a baby as typeface appears on the screen saying "Steve Rogers will return in Avengers: Doomsday."
- The teaser ends with a countdown to the release of the film, which is now less than a year away!
- Rumors of Evans' return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe have been swirling for over a year now, with fans speculating on different characters he could be playing.
- Evans made a recent MCU appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine, in a surprise role that had him not returning as Steve Rogers / Captain America, but rather as Johnny Storm, the Human Torch, a part he first played in 2005’s pre-MCU Fantastic Four and its 2007 sequel.
- Avengers: Doomsday is shaping up to be quite the epic affair, with 27 other returning MCU stalwarts lined up to appear in the film.
- The Russo Brothers, who directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, will be returning to direct this film and its follow up, Avengers: Secret Wars.
- Robert Downey Jr. will also be returning to the MCU for these films, but not as Tony Stark, but rather in the villainous role of Doctor Doom.
- Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18th, 2026.
