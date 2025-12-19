"Avatar: Fire and Ash" Off to a Strong Start at the Box Office Earning $12 Million from Previews

Between this and "Zootopia 2," Disney is ending 2025 with a bang at the box office!

James Cameron's latest trip to the world of Pandora has arrived, as Avatar: Fire and Ash is now playing in theaters everywhere. True to form for the franchise, the film is already bringing in some big numbers at the box office.

What's Happening:

Variety reports that Avatar: Fire and Ash earned $12 million in domestic preview screenings on Thursday – putting it almost $2 million ahead of Zootopia 2's preview numbers last month.

Internationally, the film has already grossed $43.1 million from 43 markets.

The expected opening weekend totals domestically are $90 million to $105 million, with another $250 million to $275 million internationally for a global launch between $340 million to $365 million.

Hopes are high for the third installment in the franchise, as the two prior films both grossed over a billion dollars during their initial theatrical runs.

The original Avatar opened with $77 million domestically and finished with $760 million in North America and $2.92 billion worldwide.

Avatar: The Way of Water did similar numbers, opening at $134 million domestically, ending its run with $688 million in North America and $2.3 billion worldwide – becoming the third highest-grossing film of all time.

You can check out our own Ben Breitbart's interview with James Cameron about the film, in which Cameron discusses where the third chapter of the series takes the Sully family in the wake of their great loss in Avatar: The Way of Water.

Ben also reviewed the third film in the franchise, which he said could very well be one of the greatest films ever made.

Avatar: Fire and Ash is now playing in theaters everywhere.

