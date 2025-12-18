How The Tables Have Turned: New Spot Arrives for 20th Century's "Send Help"
The new film stars Rachel McAdams and Dylan O'Brien
A new spot for the upcoming survival/horror film, Send Help, has arrived ahead of the 20th Century Studios’ film’s arrival next month.
What’s Happening:
- Another spot has arrived for the upcoming 20th Century Studios film, Send Help, from Director Sam Raimi, starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien.
- McAdams (Mean Girls) and O’Brien (Teen Wolf) star as a downtrodden office worker and her tyrannical boss, who get stranded on a deserted island together.
- How? Well fortunately, the quick new spot reveals that as we see McAdams’ character auditioning to be on the hit TV series, Survivor.
- With the rest of the staff making fun of her, and O’Brien’s boss character chastising her in the first half of the spot, the stage has been set, as they jet off to a destination, only for that flight to go terribly wrong.
- This leads to the pair surviving on the island, where the tables have been turned and McAdams is now in charge.
- Check it all out in the spot below.
- Send Help’s supporting cast members include 24’s Dennis Haysbert, Chris Pang from Crazy Rich Asians, and Brad Flett from Thor: Love and Thunder.
- The score will be provided by composer Danny Elfman (Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas).
- Send Help arrives in theaters everywhere on Friday, January 30th.
