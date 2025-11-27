"Zootopia 2" Roars at the Box Office with Walt Disney Animation Studios' Second Highest Ever Preview Start

After a string of disappointing box office results throughout 2025, "Zootopia 2" is already bringing in some great numbers for Disney.

In addition to receiving much critical acclaim, Zootopia 2 is also resonating with audiences and bringing in some big numbers at the box office.

What's Happening:

  • Variety reports that Zootopia 2, the sequel to the original 2016 animated film, earned $10.2 million in preview screenings on Tuesday – the second highest ever preview start for Walt Disney Animation Studios, behind last year's Moana 2 ($13.8 million) and ahead of Frozen 2 ($8.5 million).
  • The film officially opened in theaters as of Wednesday, November 26th, and is projected to bring in somewhere between $125-$150 million over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.
  • Variety notes that Zootopia 2 will have to really step up its game if it wants to overtake the record set by Moana 2 with $139 million over the traditional weekend and $225 million over the five days.
  • Zootopia 2 is also expected to dominate the international box office with projections of $135 million to $145 million over the weekend, with the film launching with huge results in China and Korea.
  • In China, Zootopia 2 scored the 10th highest opening day ever for a U.S. release with $33.7 million. In Korea, the movie scored the fifth-highest animated debut in the country with $1.7 million.
  • The original Zootopia opened in March 2016 to $75 million domestically before achieving juggernaut status with $341 million in North America and $1.02 billion worldwide.
  • Our own Alex Reif also wrote a lengthier review of Zootopia 2, which is now available to read on our site, which he calls a perfect sequel – smart, funny and full of heart.
  • Zootopia 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.


