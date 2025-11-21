In the Booth with Clawhauser: Laughing Place Celebrates "Zootopia 2" Voice Acting with Nate Torrence

"Have you tried not being an idiot?"

Laughing Place’s very own Benji Breitbart had the opportunity to step into the recording booth with voice actor Nate Torrence in celebration of Zootopia 2.

What’s Happening:

Zootopia 2 is less than a week away, and Laughing Place had a unique opportunity to celebrate the upcoming Disney Animation sequel in the recording studio.

With the help of Clawhauser voice actor Nate Torrence, Benji pulled out his best voice-actor chops, taking on the role of Paul.

In the scene Nick Wilde is begging for help from Clawhauser to track Captain Hoggbottom.

Clawhauser needs the information from Paul’s computer, who is a bit of a stereotypical, unenthusiastic government employee.

Getting to record with Torrence, Benji did a spectacular job bringing the character to life.

You can check out the clip below:

The movie, which hits theaters on November 26th, will pick up where Zootopia left off.

Rookie officers Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde are assigned a high-stakes mission by Chief Bogo that could determine their future in the ZPD.

Their investigation brings them face-to-face with Gary De’Snake, a mysterious pit viper whose arrival threatens the balance of the entire metropolis.

To crack the case amid pressure from the ZPD and competing outside interests, they must go undercover in unfamiliar corners of the city.

Their deep-cover work tests their partnership as they uncover a hidden conspiracy involving the growing presence of reptiles around Zootopia.

Zootopia at Walt Disney World:

While fans still have a week and a half to go, there's a new way to immerse yourselves into the animal metropolis at Animal Kingdom.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, a new show in the Tree of Life Theater, takes place on Zoogether Day.

Guests are able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."

Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin are reprising their roles as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps for the attraction, with Zootopia director Byron Howard and writer Jared Bush having their hand in the experience.

Read More Zootopia 2: