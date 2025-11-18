Cast and Creatives Arrive at Historic Hollywood Theatre for World Premiere of Latest Film from Walt Disney Animation Studios

And apparently, the movie was good too!

It was a gala evening at the historic El Capitan Theatre as the stars and creatives behind the newest film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zootopia 2, took part in the world premiere of the new movie.

What’s Happening:

Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman, Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan, Fortune Feimster, Shakira, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, and more were all in attendance.

Additionally, Jared Bush (director, writer, Walt Disney Animation Studios chief creative officer), Byron Howard (director), Yvett Merino, p.g.a. (producer) and Michael Giacchino (composer) were also at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood for the premiere.

Additional voice talent who appears in the film also appeared at the premiere, including Nate Torrence, Bonnie Hunt, Don Lake, Phil "CM Punk" Brooks, Stephanie Beatriz, Wilmer Valderrama, Alan Tudyk, Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song, Maurice LaMarche, Raymond S. Persi, Josh Dallas, Tommy Chong, Blake Slatkin, Tig Notaro, Amanda Gorman, Yvette Nicole Brown, Tiffany Lonsdale, Rachel House, Melissa G. Shepherd, Allegra Leguizamo, Mario Lopez, Mark Rhino Smith, Robert Irwin, Anika Noni Rose, Taylen Biggs and Mae Martin.

In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down.

To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence, and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.

Zootopia 2 opens in theaters November 26th.

The (Social) Reviews Are In:

After this premiere, the first social reactions have started to arrive, building hype for the new movie which is set to arrive on Thanksgiving weekend.

That initial batch of first impressions were practically exclusively positive, and full of fun puns so I guess we could say that they are “paws-itive.”

Our own Alex Reif called the film “a joyful, organic evolution of the original. The humor, character work, and worldbuilding all hit effortlessly.”

For more of the early impressions, be sure to check out our Zootopia 2 social roundup.

