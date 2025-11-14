Social Reaction Roundup: Everyone Loves Zootopia 2!
Disney held the world premiere of Zootopia 2 tonight in L.A., and the first social reactions from the press are starting to hit social media. The highly anticipated follow-up to Walt Disney Animation Studios' 2016 blockbuster is just two weeks away, coming to theaters on Thanksgiving Day. Check out the first reactions in our social reaction roundup!
We start with our own reaction - mine, to be exact.
Social reactions from early press screenings are exclusively positive. There aren't many yet, but I can't find a single negative take on the sequel.
Zootopia 2 stampedes into theaters nationwide on November 26th. Pre-order tickets today.
