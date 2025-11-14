Social Reaction Roundup: Everyone Loves Zootopia 2!

Every social reaction to Walt Disney Animation Studios' upcoming sequel is glowing about the return to Zootopia.

Disney held the world premiere of Zootopia 2 tonight in L.A., and the first social reactions from the press are starting to hit social media. The highly anticipated follow-up to Walt Disney Animation Studios' 2016 blockbuster is just two weeks away, coming to theaters on Thanksgiving Day. Check out the first reactions in our social reaction roundup!

We start with our own reaction - mine, to be exact.

#Zootopia2 is a joyful, organic evolution of the original. The humor, character work, and worldbuilding all hit effortlessly. A clever, laugh-filled sequel that introduces memorable new faces. Gary De’Snake steals the show! pic.twitter.com/KpVyiiqk2q — LaughingPlace.com (@laughing_place) November 14, 2025

Social reactions from early press screenings are exclusively positive. There aren't many yet, but I can't find a single negative take on the sequel.

#Zootopia2 exceeds expectations. The mystery is terrific but what struck me most was how thematically rich it was - @thejaredbush and Byron Howard packed so much timely social commentary into a VERY funny, highly emotional, brightly animated romp. And @m_giacchino's score rules. pic.twitter.com/uwFAK33JUj — Drew Taylor (@DrewTailored) November 14, 2025

#Zootopia2 is just as fun as the original. The film doubles down on its fast-paced buddy cop energy and animal puns. The story is timely and has themes that should resonate. Also, the humor is sharper, and its bit darker. Overall I had lots of fun w/ it. Stay for the post credits pic.twitter.com/9Iv1ooPh0D — iammichaeljlee.bsky.social (@IamMichaelJLee) November 14, 2025

#Zootopia2 is an absolute blast.



A fun expansion of the world of Zootopia. Nick and Judy are back as a dynamic duo, trying to figure out their partnership. More action, delightful characters, and a new Shakira banger.



A hilarious, feel-good family adventure. pic.twitter.com/0ogZnL2hI6 — Jonathan Sim (@TheJonathanSim) November 14, 2025

#ZOOTOPIA2 is FUR-ociously funny and PAWS-itively heartwarming. @TheJaredBush, Byron Howard, and the @DisneyAnimation team have delivered a wildly smart and outstanding sequel that’s well worth the wait. Ke Huy Quan and Andy Samberg stand out in an already fantastic ensemble. pic.twitter.com/edlPMhtNOE — Daniel Baptista • The Movie Podcast (@dbapz) November 14, 2025

Zootopia 2 is great. Smart, creative, funny and stunning animation. And moving. Ke Huy Quan for the win…again



Watch out Kpop you got competition for that Animated Oscar — Gregory Ellwood - The Playlist 🎬 (@TheGregoryE) November 14, 2025

