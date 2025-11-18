Star-Studded Lineup Welcomed to Shanghai Disneyland For Premiere of "Zootopia 2"
The event took place at Shanghai Disneyland, with festivities taking over the parks Zootopia-themed land.
It was a star-studded evening at the Shanghai Disney Resort as Ginnifer Goodwin, Ke Huy Quan, and more as they attended the Shanghai premiere of Zootopia 2.
What’s Happening:
- Ginnifer Goodwin and Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan celebrated the upcoming release of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2 at the Shanghai premiere held at Shanghai Disney Resort along with Disney Animation chief creative officer and writer/director Jared Bush, producer Yvett Merino and many of the local voice talent who star in the Chinese-language version of the highly anticipated new sequel.
- The celebration was held at the Zootopia-themed land in Shanghai Disney Resort and kicked off with a red-carpet event featuring Goodwin, Quan, and members of the Chinese voice cast including Ji Guanlin (Judy Hopps), Zhang Zhen (Nick Wilde), Da Peng (Gary De’Snake), Kris Phillips (Mayor Winddancer), Jin Chen (Nibbles Maplestick) and Wang Anyu (Pawbert Lynxley).
- A number of international celebrities were also in attendance.
- The premiere was held at the Walt Disney Grand Theatre in Shanghai’s Disneytown, and was followed by an after-party inside the Zootopia-themed land and ended with a Zootopia 2 projection show on the Enchanted Storybook Castle.
- Since its debut in 2016, Zootopia has shattered multiple records at China’s local box office and remains the highest grossing imported animated film to date.
- Its spin-off series of animated shorts, Zootopia+, (available on Disney+) leads the viewing charts of its category across Chinese video platforms.
- In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia 2,” rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.
- Zootopia 2 opens in theaters November 26th.
A Premiere of A Different Kind:
- This premiere took place not too long after the world premiere of Zootopia 2 took place at the historic El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.
- It was largely similar, featuring both Quan and Goodwin alongside some of the filmmakers, including Bush and Merino, and featured much of the English-speaking vocal talent who appear in the film.
- This premiere is wholly unique in that it took place in the themed land inspired by the film at Shanghai Disneyland.
- This area of the park has also been updated for a fun Zootopia celebration at the park, which includes elements from the new film ahead of the movie’s wide release on November 26th.
- The fun at the park also includes new outfits for favorite characters, limited-time enhancements on the land’s signature attraction - Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, newly installed details and more.
