"Zootopia 2" Already Impressing Audiences Ahead of Release with Highest Rotten Tomatoes Score in Years for Walt Disney Animation Studios
The film has already outscored recent releases like "Wish" and "Moana 2"
Zootopia 2 is already impressing those who have seen it, coming in with a high Rotten Tomatoes score just ahead of its debut tomorrow in theaters everywhere.
What’s Happening:
- As of press time, the new film from Walt Disney Animation Studios, Zootopia 2, is currently impressing audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.
- Currently, the site has the highly-anticipated new sequel coming in at 94% fresh, with most of the reviews tipping the positivity scale.
- A number of the reviews also are complete with animal puns, calling the film “Fur-ociously Funny” or “Paws-itively (x adjective)”
- By comparison, the last two films from Walt Disney Animation Studios starting with the more recent Moana 2 came in with 60%, while Wish prior to that was deemed “Rotten” with 48% (though audiences favored highly for both films with 85% and 80%, respectively).
- We here at Laughing Place had some good things to say too. This author was fortunate enough to see the film last night, offering up a quick thought:
- Our own Alex Reif also wrote a lengthier review of Zootopia 2, which is now available to read on our site, but largely agrees.
- In Walt Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia 2, rookie cops Judy Hopps (voiced by Ginnifer Goodwin) and Nick Wilde (voiced by Jason Bateman) find themselves on the twisting trail of a great mystery when Gary De’Snake (voiced by Oscar winner Ke Huy Quan) arrives in Zootopia and turns the animal metropolis upside down. To crack the case, Judy and Nick must go undercover to unexpected new parts of town, where their growing partnership is tested like never before. The film also features the voices of Fortune Feimster, Andy Samberg, Idris Elba, Patrick Warburton, Quinta Brunson, Nate Torrence and Shakira, who returns as Gazelle.
- Zootopia 2 opens in theaters November 26th.
