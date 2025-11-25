Movie Review: "Zootopia 2" Is a Perfect Sequel — Smart, Funny, and Full of Heart

Ke Huy Quan’s Gary De’Snake shines in a follow-up that expands the world, deepens the themes, and reminds us why Zootopia remains one of Disney’s richest creations.

Orson Welles famously said, “If you want a happy ending, that depends, of course, on where you stop your story.” Sequels often face the challenge of undoing a previous happy ending to create new stakes for beloved protagonists, but sometimes a sequel just feels natural. Zootopia 2 is such a sequel.

Judy Hopps achieved her unlikely dream of becoming a ZPD officer, bringing along her enemy-turned-partner Nick Wilde. Despite saving Zootopia from a corrupt mayor’s scheme, they’re still rookies on the force, a fact they’re forced to reckon with after blundering a case. So when Judy gets a tip that a snake plans to crash the city’s centennial celebration to steal a rare artifact, she and Nick go rogue to set things right and prove their first successful case wasn’t a fluke.

Zootopia is a world fans have been eager to revisit. The original’s clever world-building made it an Easter-egg cornucopia, with side characters like Flash, Clawhauser, Mr. Big, and pop sensation Gazelle becoming breakout stars. One of the joys of the sequel is seeing that world expanded with even more animal-punned riffs on modern tech while weaving fan-favorite characters back into the story in organic, inventive ways. None of the cameos feel forced, and it’s hard to think of a beloved character from the first film who doesn’t get a moment to shine.

Gary De’Snake (voiced by Academy Award winner Ke Huy Quan) steals the show as the central figure in Judy and Nick’s new case. Fans may recall that no reptiles lived in the original film’s Zootopia, a detail mined brilliantly here. Gary’s very presence rattles the city’s mammals, leaving Judy, herself a recent transplant, among the few willing to look past what he is to understand who he is. Quan and the animators create a performance bursting with charm and vulnerability, truly one of the most endearing snakes in animation history.

While the first film traveled through Zootopia’s many biome districts, the sequel focuses on two: the bustling Downtown core and the ever-expanding Tundra Town. Through that expansion, we meet the Lynxleys, an old Zootopian dynasty with one amusing black sheep (not literally), Pawbert (voiced by SNL alum Andy Samberg).

Just beyond Tundra Town is Marsh Market, home to another delightful newcomer, Nibbles Maplestick (voiced by Fortune Feimster). Alongside Gary and Pawbert, this trio brings misfit magic to the ensemble, complemented by Patrick Warburton (Kronk from The Emperor’s New Groove) as the city’s new mayor and Quinta Brunson as a literal emotional support animal.

Zootopia 2 delivers another well-paced, laugh-filled adventure for the whole family. Like its predecessor, it approaches real-world social issues with a light touch. Judy now grapples with the weight of being the first bunny cop, and the responsibility of holding that door open for others. The other-ism she once endured shifts to Gary here, while the film also explores gentrification and the ways truth can be bent for personal gain.

By the time the credits roll, Zootopia 2 feels less like a return visit and more like a bona fide reunion. It’s clever without being cynical, heartfelt without being heavy, and filled with the kind of character work that makes repeat viewings irresistible. Disney Animation has crafted a sequel that stands proudly beside the original. Judy and Nick’s partnership remains lightning in a bottle, and with newcomers like Gary De’Snake in the mix, it’s clear this city still has plenty of stories worth telling.

I give Zootopia 2 5 out of 5 carrot pen recorders.

Zootopia 2 opens in theaters on November 26th.