Zootopia Magic Comes Alive: Drawing Lessons, Magic Shots, and More at Disneyland Paris
See how Disneyland Paris is celebrating the release of "Zootopia 2"
Disneyland Paris is celebrating the release of Zootopia 2 – known in France as Zootopie 2 – with a variety of new experiences across the resort.
What's Happening:
- Zootopia 2 is now playing in theaters in France, and Disneyland Paris is marking the occasion with some limited-time offerings through January 6th, 2026.
- At Animation Celebration in Walt Disney Studios Park, guests will be able to snap a rare selfie with Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps, who interestingly seem to be appearing in their original costumes and not their updated look for Zootopia 2.
- In the same building, guests can take part in a special Zootopia drawing lesson featuring Judy, Nick, or even the newest vissssitor to the city, Gary De'Snake.
- Elsewhere in Walt Disney Studios Park, a special Magic Shot will allow you to step into the world of Zootopia, with an appearance from the aforementioned trio.
- And of course, it wouldn't be a new Disney film without some merchandise! Guests can discover an exclusive lineup of themed merchandise available across Disneyland Paris — perfect for fans of all ages. Snuggle up with a cozy hooded blanket, cuddle your favorite soft toy, or show off your style with a lanyard, collectible pin, and character-inspired headband.
- Our own Alex Reif also wrote a lengthier review of Zootopia 2, which is now available to read on our site, which he calls a perfect sequel – smart, funny and full of heart.
