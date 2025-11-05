Shanghai Disneyland to Celebrate "Zootopia 2" with Special Offerings and Experiences

The multi-month festivities will help tie the land into the new film.

Guests visiting Shanghai Disney Resort can jump into a celebration of Zootopia 2 in the world’s only Zootopia-themed land.

What’s Happening:

Shanghai Disneyland Resort has announced on Instagram that they will be hosting a special celebration for Zootopia 2.

Taking place in Zootopia, the only Zootopia-themed at any theme park in the world, the festivities will kick off on November 18th.

The festivities will kick off with a special event on the 18th, so guests traveling to the resort should pay attention to operating times for the Zootopia area attractions.

For a limited time, guests will be able to experience immersive additions to the land tying into the upcoming Disney Animation feature.

First up, Nick and Judy will debut new cools in the Mickey’s Storybook Parade, which feature the characters in their Zootopia 2 outfits.

Nick and Judy will also debut their Zootennial Gala fashions at the park.

Details introducing the new district Marsh Market will also be added to the land, expanding the story for guests.

Other Zootopia 2 accents will also be added to the land.

Gary De’Snake comes alive as one of the many characters found within the windows of the metropolitan streets, introducing the character to fans in a brand new way.

An updated Zootopia marquee will also welcome guests into the Zootopia 2 festivities, featuring a reptile-inspired print on the bottom of the sign.

In Zootopia: Hot Pursuit, the Gazelle finale scene will replace “Try Everything” with Zootopia 2’s new Shakira anthem “Zoo.”

The Zootopia fun will also be found in a brand new projection segment of ILLUMINATE! A Nighttime Celebration, which will feature new characters and both “Try Everything” and “Zoo.”

In addition to the added experiences, you’ll also be able to enjoy limited-time eats and merchandise.

The Zootopia 2 festivities are only available for a limited time!

You can experience the added magic through January 27th, 2026.

Zootopia 2 hits theaters on November 26th.

Zootopia Fun at Walt Disney World:

While many Zootopia fans may not be able to head to Shanghai Disney for the upcoming celebration, a new Zootopia experience is set to open this Friday, November 7th.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether!, a new show in the Tree of Life Theater, takes place on Zoogether Day.

Guests will be able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."

Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin are reprising their roles as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps for the attraction, with Zootopia director Byron Howard and writer Jared Bush having their hand in the experience.

Make sure you check out Tony’s review of the new attraction.

Read More Zootopia 2:

Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com First Name * Last Name * Email * Phone State In Which State Are You Located? Preferred Method of Contact * Preferred Date of Travel * Vacation Destination * Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Adventures by Disney Aulani Disneyland Paris Other How Many Nights? * How Many Adults? * How Many Children Under 18 (includes ages) Please include any specific detail, like how many days of tickets, cruise itinerary, room only, etc Request Quote Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning



