Review: "Zootopia: Better Zoogether" Is A Fun and Welcome Addition to the Lineup at Disney's Animal Kingdom

Say what you will about the rewriting of the park's lore, it's still a fun and funny experience.

We are just days away from the opening of the 3-D film-based attraction at Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Zootopia: Better Zoogether. The new attraction takes the place of the opening day attraction, “It’s Tough To Be A Bug!” inside the Tree of Life theater on Discovery Island at the park, which itself featured characters from the Pixar Animation Studios film, A Bug’s Life.

That show explored the idea that it is, in fact, tough to be a bug, showcasing different insect defense mechanisms in a fun and special-effects laden way before, quite frankly, all hell breaks loose when Hopper shows up to show that humans aren’t that great to bugs. He instead turns the table on the “honorary bug” crowd and blasts them with cryogenics in the guise of bug spray, commanding hornets to start stinging/poking guests in the back, and let’s not forget those animatronic black widow spiders that dropped from the ceiling.

There’s a reason there was a plethora of warnings on the way into the theater that small kids (and some adults) might be frightened by the experience.

Well, all of that is no more as Zootopia: Better Zoogether has taken over the Tree of Life theater. It seems that in the world of Zootopia, today is Zoogether day - which according to the preshow elements in the queue - is the day that all the animals, predator or prey, come together to celebrate the special connection shared among living things. To celebrate, the Tree of Life theater is playing host to a special livestream viewing event hosted by Heidi Howler, checking in with the different biomes of Zootopia and all its residents as they get ready for a live performance by Gazelle. Of course, things go a bit awry and Nick and Judy are on the case, suspecting sabotage.

That said, this entire premise abandons the concept of the live demonstration idea of other 3-D film fare, like the former “It’s Tough To Be A Bug!” and even Honey, I Shrunk The Audience long before it at EPCOT. This film jumps around from setting to setting and is more akin to an animated short - almost channeling Universal Studios’ Shrek 4-D (without the obnoxious seats) serving as a bridge of sorts between the first and second films. While you don’t need to see Zootopia 2 just yet to understand the new attraction, there will certainly be moments that are more appreciated even with just a viewing of the trailer.

Perhaps to get this ready for the opening of Zootopia 2 in theaters shortly the attraction’s grand opening on November 7th, anybody well versed with “It’s Tough To Be A Bug” will immediately recognize each effect being used - from the air cannon blasts, to the cryogenics, and even a moment where things crawl around underneath you - though in the guise of mice this time around. New posters in the queue occupy the old poster locations. Clawhauser very obviously takes the place of where Hopper once stood, and another moment later on in the show is a recycled gag space put to new use - even if the gag itself is still being used in another 3D attraction (Mickey’s Philharmagic) at Magic Kingdom. Sorry for the vagueness, I’m trying not to spoil the mystery and crime of the attraction’s story. Speaking of spoilers - if you have not seen the first Zootopia film, which admittedly, was released almost a decade ago, there are some major spoilers in the new attraction.

Overall, the new 3-D attraction is a cute and fun addition to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and is already in previews alone garnering bigger crowds into the theater than I’ve seen in a long time. The humor, similar to that in the film, is fantastic with a few laugh at loud moments, and the catchy new original song is sure to please fans everywhere, though might not have the staying power of, say, “Nothing Can Stop Us Now” over at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The animation quality is also fantastic, with the team at Walt Disney Animation Studios behind the original film and its sequel also contributing to this attraction. I can’t say it feels like stepping into Zootopia, because the theater is so obviously the Tree of Life theater we’ve all known and loved, but now with new posters and even a Zootopia-esque parody merchandise display in the middle of the theater lobby. The original dung ball which subtly foreshadowed one bit in “It’s Tough To Be A Bug!” must have been structurally integral to the theater, still remaining but now with different animal paw prints all over it, an in-story artifact from The First Zoogether Day.

The effects are done in a fun way, but nothing is truly groundbreaking about this show. It just makes a nice, fresh addition to round out Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and with so little at the park (and even less expected in the near term) now in terms of attraction offerings, it automatically becomes a must-see for anyone visiting. I give Zootopia: Better Zoogether 3.5/5 Pawdora Charms.



However, what I’m not taking into consideration is a story point from the queue. It’s a small detail that seems to retcon (whether inadvertently or intentionally) the existence of the icon of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The original lore for the Tree of Life (found in old promotional materials and other locations in the park) explains that “One day, our vegetation would grow on Discovery Island. There were trees, shrubs, flowers, and birds. It was a barren piece of land. Then, one day, a tiny ant planted a seed and made a wish. He asked for a tree to grow ― a tree large enough to provide shelter for all the animals.

Magically, the ant's wish came true and a tree began to grow - and it kept growing until there was room beneath its limbs for all the animal alphabet from A is for (ant) to Z is for (zebra). And as the tree continued to reach for the heavens, the images of all the animal alphabet that took shelter beneath its shade appeared on its trunk, roots, and branches.

The original ant can even be found carved into the tree, viewing through a knothole hidden along the Tree of Life trails surrounding the structure.

Now, the Zootopia: Better Zoogether story posters, showing the origins of Zoogether Day, depict the animals carving the tree - implying that the Tree of Life was created in the realm of Zootopia. Gone is the fable and folklore from the original days of the park into the possibly canonical version of a story that says this 145 foot tall park icon is a Zootopia-monument.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether officially opens on November 7th, and is currently in Cast Member and Annual Passholder previews.

