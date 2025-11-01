Photos: Explore the Queue of Disney's Animal Kingdom's Upcoming Zootopia: Better Zoogether! Attraction

Guests will be able to return to the Tree of Life Theater this Friday, November 7th.

While Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is still 6 days away from opening, Laughing Place had the chance to preview the attraction, including an updated look at the queue.

What’s Happening:

It’s almost time for Walt Disney World guests to re-enter the Tree of Life Theatre with the venue's second ever 4D adventure Zootopia: Better Zoogether!

Currently, the attraction is in Cast Member previews, and Laughing Place was lucky enough to be able to attend an early screening of the It’s Though to Be a Bug! replacement.

While most of the bigger aspects of the queue remain intact, there are plenty of details in the new queue inviting guests to immerse themselves into the world of Disney Animation Studios’ Zootopia.

There is also a new wooden tree net structure.

Let’s take a tour of the new queue!

Walking up to the queue, the new signage is absolutely adorable.

The standby entrance features a wood carving of Officer Clawhauser and the Lightning Lane sign has Flash.

Again, most of the queue detailing remains mostly the same, minus the addition of a massive wooden cover with netting.

It can be found throughout many places in the queue.

Admittedly, it is not the most attractive addition.

Back in 2012, a branch fell into the queue area, prompting Disney to add a net canopy to the queue, which was later removed in 2014.

It is unclear as to why Disney has decided they are, once again, necessary.

Venturing further into the queue is where we really start to see the Zootopia detailing come to life.

The first section offers a really cool poster series explaining the origin of the animal carvings in the Tree of Life through the lens of the hit film.

Once entering the inside portion of the queue, there are even more details inviting guests into the Zoogether Day festivities, including more posters, bulletin boards, artifacts, a Pawdora jewelry display, and a tiny entrance to the theater for Zootopia’s smaller residents.

You’ll also find posters previewing some of the Zoogether Day entertainment.

The new waiting area is very cute, and fans of Zootopia will love finding all of the smaller details hidden within the new decor.

Once inside, the theater remains also mostly untouched.

The biggest changes lie mostly with the Officer Clawhauser animatronic, who is exceptionally adorable.

Upon exiting, some new CarrotVision 3D glasses return bins feature a matching orange design.

Additional net covering can also be found in the attraction’s exit.

An adorable new stroller pick-up sign featuring Finnick in his baby disguise also decorates the exit.

Zootopia: Better Zoogether! is set to open on November 7th, 2025.

Taking place on Zoogether Day, guests will be able to jump into the Zootopia action with scents, original characters, and an epic finale featuring Gazelle’s “Try Everything."

Jason Bateman and Ginnifer Goodwin are reprising their roles as Nick Wilde and Judy Hopps for the attraction, with Zootopia director Byron Howard and writer Jared Bush having their hand in the experience.

