Walt Disney Imagineering Celebrates Halloween with a Video Tour of The Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom

Walt Disney World's house of 999 happy haunts has plenty of spooky secrets.

Happy Halloween! What better way to celebrate the spookiest holiday than with a guided tour of The Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World, led by none other than some of the Walt Disney Imagineers themselves? Check out the video below.

What's happening:

  • Walt Disney Imagineering has released a new video tour of The Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park, via its official YouTube channel.
  • In the video, which is part of WDI's "WED Walk" series, several different Walt Disney Imagineers give a behind-the-scenes tour of The Haunted Mansion, complete with personal stories and hidden secrets.

Watch Haunted Mansion Stories & Details Revealed with Imagineers | WED Walk:

What they're saying:

  • Walt Disney Imagineering: "Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Haunted Mansion. Do you want the house tour?"

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
