Walt Disney Imagineering Celebrates Halloween with a Video Tour of The Haunted Mansion at Magic Kingdom
Walt Disney World's house of 999 happy haunts has plenty of spooky secrets.
Happy Halloween! What better way to celebrate the spookiest holiday than with a guided tour of The Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World, led by none other than some of the Walt Disney Imagineers themselves? Check out the video below.
What's happening:
- Walt Disney Imagineering has released a new video tour of The Haunted Mansion at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom theme park, via its official YouTube channel.
- In the video, which is part of WDI's "WED Walk" series, several different Walt Disney Imagineers give a behind-the-scenes tour of The Haunted Mansion, complete with personal stories and hidden secrets.
Watch Haunted Mansion Stories & Details Revealed with Imagineers | WED Walk:
What they're saying:
- Walt Disney Imagineering: "Welcome, foolish mortals, to the Haunted Mansion. Do you want the house tour?"
