How Do Imagineers Make Things Look Old and Creepy? A New Edition of “Imagineer That!” Discovers the Answer

The Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube series Imagineer That! is continuing its 21st century comeback with another new episode. Just in time for Halloween, Tom Morrow 2.0 takes a look at how Imagineers make things in the parks look so old and creepy.

The third episode of the newly rebooted Imagineer That! series has arrived, which sees our host Tom Morrow 2.0 asking a perfect question for Halloween – “How do Imagineers make things in the park so old and creepy?”

Set decorators Nathaniel and Marielle explain how they use props and special tools to make something new look like it’s been around for a long time, using The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror as a perfectly creepy example.

Sometimes, Imagineers are able to source antiques from a specific time period, while other times, they apply paint to give off a rusted or patina effect. Cobwebs are also used to make a space feel older and as dust accumulates, it makes the effect look even better.

This is the third episode thus far of the rebooted Imagineer That!, which sees the return of Tom Morrow 2.0 after well over a decade since his last appearance not only on a Disney Channel short-form series of the same name, but his appearances in EPCOT’s Innoventions, which ceased back in 2007.

Previous episodes have looked at how Imagineers think up new rides and how Imagineers make mountains – the second episode seeing some help from popular YouTuber Michelle Khare.

