Making Mountains: Latest "Imagineer That!" Arrives and Celebrates the Giant Rock Formations of Disney Parks
Plus, peep that large-scale model behind Tom and his friend as it fills you with...Pride.
The newly rebooted Imagineer That! is going full-force into its second episode, and Tom Morrow 2.0 has a special guest who had a question that has gone unanswered since asking originally back during the show’s original early 2000s run.
What’s Happening:
- The latest episode of Imagineer That! Has arrived, and once again we see internet star Michelle Khare appearing at Walt Disney Imagineering where she shares a moment with Tom Morrow 2.0.
- She tells the former Disney Channel (now YouTube) star that she once submitted a question to his original Disney Channel short-form series….but was never answered.
- Now, she’s back to ask again - How do Imagineers make mountains?
- From there, Tom leaves Michelle and dives headfirst into the topic, where we spend the next few moments learning about mountain making at the Disney Parks.
- This includes replicating real mountains (Matterhorn at Disneyland Park) and creating fantastical ones (the floating mountains of Pandora: The World of Avatar at Disney’s Animal Kingdom).
- The entire process from model to scanning to sculpting to final product is shown, complete with a number of fun puns from Tom Morrow 2.0 and other Imagineers.
- While the whole episode is peppered with construction imagery of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, Cars Land, and the aforementioned Pandora: The World of Avatar, eagle-eyed fans will also spot another mountain soon to rise over the horizon of the Disneyland Paris Resort - the new attraction based on The Lion King, complete with Pride Rock.
- Fans will also get a quick glimpse of the other fun literally embedded into Disney mountains, like lighting and speakers and more plants to help create the scale.
- Check out the full episode below:
- This is the second episode thus far of the rebooted Imagineer That!, which sees the return of Tom Morrow 2.0 after well over a decade since his last appearance not only on a Disney Channel short-form series of the same name, but his appearances in EPCOT’s Innoventions, which ceased back in 2007.
- The first episode, which debuted late last month, takes a look at the entire process at Walt Disney Imagineering from Blue Sky (along with Pre-Blue Sky) to Concept, Feasibility, and Design phases.
- While we only mentioned it above, you can check out our page to find out more about the new attraction based on The Lion King coming to the Disneyland Paris resort.
