YouTuber Michelle Khare Becomes an Imagineer in Her Latest "Challenge Accepted"

You get a few million subscribers and you too can go behind those closed doors in Glendale.

Popular YouTuber Michelle Khare, known for her “Challenge Accepted" series, and taking on numerous professions has now added a new job under her belt, as you can see in her new video, “I Tried Disney Imagineering."

What’s Happening:

While behind the curtains at one of the most top secret Disney facilities, she collaborates with Disney professionals to understand the processes of designing and building the immersive attractions at the Disney Parks.

Throughout the video, Michelle engages in hands-on activities, including the destructive process of dimensional design

Khare also encounters Lanny Smoot

Along with all of the fun, she also took a look at other Imagineering elements, including conceptualizing ride experiences, working with Audio-Animatronics, and learning about the storytelling elements that make Disney Parks unique.

And like all videos that show a behind-the-scenes look at Walt Disney Imagineering, there are also plenty of sights to see lying in the background of the shots.

Fans might also recognize another voice narrating the episode, that of Kevin Perjurer, AKA the voice behind Defunctland, another YouTube channel popular with Disney Parks fans, and theme parks as a whole.

