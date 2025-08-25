Mr. Blue Sky: Rebooted "Imagineer That!" with Tom Morrow 2.0 Debuts with a Look at the Imagineering Process
How will Tom take the news about his Innoventions home?
Tom Morrow 2.0 and Imagineer That! have returned!
What’s Happening:
- Making good on a promise from last week, Tom Morrow 2.0 and his show Imagineer That! have been rebooted.
- As Walt Disney Imagineering president and chief creative officer, Bruce Vaughn, explains in the introduction for this debut episode, Imagineer That! was a series of interstitials that aired on Disney Channel until 2007.
- However, with the Disney Parks now undergoing more projects around the world than at any other singular time in its history, the team figured it was time to bring back Tom Morrow 2.0 to answer viewer questions.
- But first, Tom himself needs to get acclimated to 2025 — including learning the fate of Innoventions at EPCOT, which he previously called home.
- Fans might also notice a reference to Walt Disney’s Enchanted Tiki Room as Tom awakes from an extended siesta.
- In this first episode of the relaunched series, Tom speaks with Senior Creative Director Jonathan Friday about how Imagineers come up with attraction ideas and how they bring them to life.
- Friday explains Blue Sky (along with Pre-Blue Sky) to Tom, noting that projects can then continue through the pipeline to the Concept, Feasibility, and Design phases.
- Along the way, viewers might notice some current and recent projects featured in the B-roll, including the update to Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom, the Tropical Americas area and Encanto casita coming to Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and more.
- To cap off the episode, Tom gets a chance to visit with some fellow Animatronics as he’s spotted with the BDX droids as well as HERBIE.
- The new episode of Imagineer That is now available on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube Channel, with the next episode expected to follow on September 15th.