After Recent Tease, Tom Morrow 2.0 to Return in New Webseries
As predicted, the revived short-form series is heading to YouTube this time around.
On the heels of a recent tease promising his return, Tom Morrow 2.0 is officially coming back to our screens on the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube channel.
What’s Happening:
- Recently, a new post was shared by Walt Disney Imagineering and Disney Parks that teased the return of Tom Morrow 2.0, a mini-matronic character featured in the second generation of Innoventions at EPCOT (dubbed The Road To Tomorrow) that was widely known for his short-form series on Disney Channel, Imagineer That!
- A second post has arrived, confirming the return of that short-form series to the Walt Disney Imagineering YouTube Channel.
- This confirms what we (and many others) noticed in the last tease - the YouTube logo - revealing that the series will be on that platform.
- In addition, the caption on the original post reveals that fans can expect to see the first installment of this revived series on Monday, August 25th.
- For the record, pausing this second video won’t reveal any other new secrets, but you’ll catch references to the new ships coming in the Disney Cruise Line fleet - the Disney Destiny and the Disney Adventure, a few lunch and meeting appointments (including one with Figment!) and (at first) a mysterious acronym - “WDAML." Likely referring to Walt Disney - A Magical Life at Disneyland, appropriate for Tom Morrow 2.0 since it’s a fellow animatronic figure, this time the first Audio Animatronics representation of Walt Disney himself.
- You can also catch one of the original installments of Imagineer That! Across YouTube thanks to its many users who are fans, but we’ve also embedded one for you to enjoy below.
