Take A Look at New Vehicles Coming to Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin

The new vehicles are just one of several enhancements coming to the classic attraction.

As we are learning more about what’s coming to Walt Disney World, we’ve also got a sneak peek of the new vehicles being added to the enhanced Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

As part of a special news-breaking event taking place at Walt Disney World today, we have received an update regarding the refurbishment of Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin at Magic Kingdom.

While we didn’t hear an opening date for the enhanced attraction, we did get a look at the vehicle that guests will ride in when they go on their journey to defeat the Evil Emperor Zurg.

As was previously announced, the refurbishment will include not only the new vehicles featured above, but also the introduction of a new robot character that will help with target practice as the mission sets forth.

Why would one need target practice? Well because at long last, the guns will be able to be removed from the vehicle console, similar to other Buzz Lightyear attractions at Disney Parks around the globe, including Buzz Lightyear Astro Blasters Disneyland Resort

Interestingly, fans will likely notice these screens display scores higher than 999,999 - meaning it will likely be more difficult for those regular riders to max out their score.

While we didn’t learn a specific date today, the new enhancements are slated to debut when the ride reopens in 2026.

More New Magic Coming to Walt Disney World: