Evil Rainbow Caverns! Walt Disney World Shares Update on Big Thunder Mountain Refrubishment

We have new details regarding the massive refurbishment happening to Magic Kingdom’s Big Thunder Mountain.

Back in January of this year, Walt Disney World’s Big Thunder Mountain began an extensive refurbishment, which has seen all of the roller coaster's original track replaced and the promise of “new magic" headed to the experience. While Disney has remained tight lipped about the enhancements coming to the popular E-Ticket, we now have new information about what fans can expect as the attraction heads towards its early 2026 opening.

During a media event on August 21st, Disney shared that the iconic Rainbow Caverns lift hill will see enhancements with shimmering and iridescent stalagmites and stalactites. But the caverns aren’t as friendly as they seem. As guests begin their journey on the wildest ride in the wilderness, the rock formations will begin to glow red and rumble, indicating that we may not be welcome.

Back in 2015, Disneyland’s version of the attraction went through a similar reimagining, seeing the entire ride track replaced by Dynamic Attractions, a general refresh, and an explosive third lift scene replacing the falling rocks. Fans have speculated that Magic Kingdom may also be receiving that finale scene since the over year-long refurbishment was announced. Unlike the Disneyland version, Walt Disney World’s Big Thunder is rumored to have been re-tracked by Vekoma, who created Disney coaster experiences like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Expedition Everest, TRON Lightcycle/Run, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Goofy’s Barnstormer. The company also created Disneyland Paris’ version of the ride, which is generally seen as the best version of the attraction.

While we don’t have any information about the third lift hill scene or an opening date, Disney is promising that even more magic and information is on its way.

Check out a pre-refurbishment POV of the attraction below:

