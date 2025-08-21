New Change To "The Magic of Disney Animation" Poster Sure To Excite Fans of Former Florida Studio
The appearance of this unique character serves as an homage to the former studio.
Walt Disney World has been sharing updates to their upcoming projects today, and one subtle change has fans of the former Florida animation studio quite excited.
What’s Happening:
- During a special event today that gave updates to various projects coming to Walt Disney World, we did get a special treat regarding the updated animation experience coming to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- While it was nothing Earth-shattering in terms of news - no opening date, no new exhibit specifics, or anything like that - we did get an updated version of the attraction poster for what is once again being called The Magic of Disney Animation.
- At first glance, the poster looks remarkably like the one that was revealed with the announcement for the new interactive celebration of animation at the park.
- However, one will notice the addition of one new character: Robin, the Lost Boy. In the original version of The Magic of Disney Animation, which was a walk-through tour of a functioning animation studio at the park, we followed Robin Williams and Walter Cronkite as they went through all the steps of the animation process through a film called Back to Neverland. In that film, Robin himself gets animated (more than he already is) and is transformed into a Lost Boy that would be seen in the Disney animated classic, Peter Pan.
- Now, you can see that character next to the title on the poster, which also features a number of other characters, including characters from Mulan, Lilo & Stitch, and Brother Bear among others. Those are special in particular due to the fact that those three films from Walt Disney Animation Studios were made almost entirely at the Florida studio before it closed.
- The new Magic of Disney Animation is set to take inspiration from the recent acclaimed short film, Once Upon A Studio, which celebrated 100 years of the artform at the studio. Notably, Robin appears in that short as well, appropriately near an appearance of the Genie from Aladdin, also voiced by Robin Williams.
- Genie appears in both versions of the poster as well, in his tourist form, which itself was a subtle nod to Back to Neverland and the original Animation Tour as that’s what Williams wears in the film, a send-up since that portion of the film was reportedly animated at the Florida studio.
- You can see the original poster below.
- Set to open in 2026, The Magic of Disney Animation will return to the former animation tour building at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, which has been occupied by the Star Wars Launch Bay since 2015.
- The reimagined facade will feature a version of the Sorcerer’s Hat that can be found at the Walt Disney Animation Studios/Roy E. Disney Animation Building in Burbank, with the whole of the Animation Courtyard being transformed to look like the Walt Disney Studios Lot.
- Inside the experience, guests will find interactive exhibits, artwork that comes to life, and plenty of characters. Even a playground themed to Alice in Wonderland.
- Find out more about what the attraction will entail in our post, here.
