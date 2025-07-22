The Magic of Disney Animation Set for a Grand Return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2026
Animation Courtyard will be completely transformed into an area inspired by The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, CA.
The Magic of Disney Animation is officially coming back to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, as the entire Animation Courtyard area is set to be transformed into The Walt Disney Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Drawing inspiration from the incredible Once Upon a Studio short film, The Magic of Disney Animation will make its grand return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2026.
- Set to replace Star Wars Launch Bay, the reimagined building façade will feature a version of the Sorcerer’s Hat that can be found on the iconic Roy E. Disney Animation Building at The Walt Disney Studios Lot in Burbank, California.
- The Sorcerer’s Hat will apparently “cast a spell with pixie dust," while inside, kids and kids at heart can laugh, draw, dream, and explore animated new experiences.
- The storyline for the new experience is that the animators have temporarily stepped away… but the building is still buzzing with activity as the characters have come to life and they’re ready to play!
- Inside, you will interact with and explore silly takes on the iconic Disney Animation headquarters, including the many different studio departments. Only this time, some of our favorite pals have taken over to create the fun adventures.
- Playful and interactive moments will be around every corner, as portraits come to life before your eyes just like they did in Once Upon a Studio; you’ll find inspiration with a short film (with a twist, of course); and you’ll even pencil in some time to learn how to draw your very own character sketch.
- The Drawn to Wonderland playground will allow young animators-to-be to explore an oversized flower garden with musical instruments, a Mad Tea Party playset and a Tulgey Wood exploration area – all inspired by original Alice in Wonderland concept art by Disney Legend Mary Blair.
- There will also be lots of character greetings available when The Magic of Disney Animation opens next year.
- The entire Animation Courtyard will be reimagined into The Walt Disney Studios, taking inspiration from several buildings found in Burbank.
- The home of The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure will transform into the Studio Theater, and over at the soundstage, you’ll find a fresh Disney Jr. show.
- There will be spots for families to take a break to play, relax, or snack on tasty treats under lush trees – a much-welcomed change from the concrete jungle that is Animation Courtyard.
- As the concept art above shows, the archway that beckons guests into Animation Courtyard will seemingly be removed – replaced with a more understated entrance.
- To prepare for the transformation, Animation Courtyard and Disney Jr. Play and Dance! will close beginning September 25th, 2025.
- During this time, guests will still be able to go under the sea with Ariel in The Little Mermaid – A Musical Adventure and enjoy the exhibits and film presentation at Walt Disney Presents.
Back to Neverland:
- Longtime visitors to Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or as it was originally known, Disney-MGM Studios, are surely familiar with The Magic of Disney Animation.
- The attraction opened on May 1st, 1989 alongside the rest of the park, and continued in various iterations until July 12th, 2015.
- One of this author’s favorite elements of the original attraction was the hilarious Back to Neverland show featuring Robin Williams and Walter Cronkite, where an unsuspecting Williams was transformed into an animated character.
- The Magic of Disney Animation was replaced with Star Wars Launch Bay on November 16th, 2015, and it too has slowly become a shell of its former self over the years.
