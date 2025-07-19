Video/Photos - Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away Debuts with Preview Performance at Magic Kingdom
The parade officially opens on July 20th, but lucky Walt Disney World guests were surprised tonight.
This evening, Magic Kingdom guests were surprised and delighted as they were treated to a soft opening performance of the new parade Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
What’s Happening:
- Ahead of Disney Starlight’s official debut on July 20th, Walt Disney World took the parade out for a test run tonight, offering a 9:00 p.m. performance.
- Our own Jeremiah Good was present for preview, and shared this full video:
- Before the show, guests could also take their photo with the parade’s logo:
- Here are some other shots from tonight’s preview:
More on Disney Starlight:
- Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away is the first regularly scheduled nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom since 2016.
- The new offering features classics (such as characters from Pinocchio, Snow White, Peter Pan, and more) while also incorporating more recent stories like Encanto, Wish, and Coco.
- The parade will step off on Main Street, U.S.A., traveling along the parade route toward Frontierland.
- Disney Starlight was first announced at D23 in 2024.
- Since then, Disney has been teasing out the various floats that will make up the parade.
- Of course, we’ve also received a first look at some of the merchandise that will be available.
- We recently got a closer look at the show thanks to the YouTube series “We Call it Imagineering"
- You can also read what Jeremiah learned from a Walt Disney World panel earlier this week.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com