New "We Call It Imagineering" Episode Reveals Disney Starlight Parade Details
The fourth episode of We Call It Imagineering features never-before-seen footage and behind-the-scenes insight into Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
The much-anticipated fourth episode of We Call It Imagineering focuses on Disney Live Entertainment and some of the division’s latest and forthcoming extravaganzas, including Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away.
What’s Happening:
- The theatrical arm of Walt Disney Imagineering steals the show in the fourth episode of the magic-making web series We Call It Imagineering.
- The new episode, titled “On with the Show," highlights new entertainment projects at Disney Parks around the world, including Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disneyland Paris, and Hong Kong Disneyland.
- This episode includes conversations with:
- Bruce Vaughn - President & Chief Creative Officer, Walt Disney Imagineering
- Garrett Parrish - Creative Director, Walt Disney Imagineering
- David Lightbody - Senior Vice President, Disney Live Entertainment
- Steve Davison - Executive Creative Director, Disney Live Entertainment
- Michael Jung - Executive Creative Director, Disney Live Entertainment
- Tara Anderson - Show Director, Disney Live Entertainment
- Michelle Tritt - Producer, Disney Live Entertainment
- Bryan Chess - Senior Lighting Designer, Disney Live Entertainment
- Danny Dillon - Senior Art Director, Disney Live Entertainment
- Roger Butterfly - Senior Music Producer, Disney Live Entertainment
- Clint Clarke - Manager of Audio Systems Design, Disney Live Entertainment
- Maggie Muller - Manager of Production & Sustainment Costuming, Disney Live Entertainment
- Tracy Provo - Senior Costumer, Disney Live Entertainment
- Dana Carlson - Senior Visual Media Creative Director, Disney Live Entertainment
- Stephanie Mullen - Senior Visual Effects Designer, Disney Live Entertainment
- Javier Beltran - Principal Visual Effects Designer, Disney Live Entertainment
- Ana Beltran - Visual Effects Designer, Disney Live Entertainment
- Evan Peltier - Visual Effects Designer, Disney Live Entertainment
- Adrien Mourey - Lighting Designer, Disneyland Paris Entertainment
- Ben Spalding - Producer, Disneyland Paris Entertainment
- Barry Cheung - Senior Art Director, Hong Kong Disneyland Entertainment
- Jeffrey “RM" Garcia - Show Director, Hong Kong Disneyland Entertainment
- In addition to the projects themselves, some of the Imaginneers also look back on the Disney Live Entertainment project that inspired them to choose their career.
Disneyland - World of Color Happiness
- Created for Disneyland’s 70th Anniversary, the newest iteration of the Disney California Adventure nighttime spectacular incorporates characters from Inside Out in a theme about how the colors of the rainbow go together.
- The show crescendos up to Kermit the Frog’s most iconic song, “Rainbow Connection," which plays in its entirety.
- Click here to see our video of World of Color Happiness.
Walt Disney World - Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away
- Take a first look at the upcoming parade’s grand finale, a starlight train with a lot of character named Whimsy.
- Whimsy has an animated face inspired by characters from the Silly Symphony shorts. Whimsy carries train cars that contain a myriad of classic Disney characters.
- The Moana float features over 50,000 pixels on the waves, plus UV technology on the sail and Gramma Tala’s stingray.
- Musically, the new parade includes digital sounds in the spirit of the original Main Street Electrical Parade and orchestral instruments that evoke the spirit of SpectroMagic.
- Get a peek at costumes for the Royal Court Dancers, which feature a nod to Mary Blair, a constellation pattern that is used throughout the parade, and lights that synchronize with the floats.
- In another callback to SpectroMagic, the back of Whimsy features Jiminy Cricket, animated in starlight. Legendary Disney animator Eric Goldberg hand-drew Jiminy Cricket for the show’s finale.
- This new parade debuts July 20th at Magic Kingdom.
Disneyland Paris - Disney Tales of Magic
- Fountains, lights, drones, lasers, fire - go behind the scenes of the tech that brings this new show to life!
- Projections down Main Street
- Battle between Buzz Lightyear and the Evil Emperor Zurg is a standout moment in the show, featuring drones, projections, and lasers between buildings on Main Street. Little Green Men appear in the windows during this sequence.
- The episode shows the creative ways projectors are hidden during the event so Guests aren’t fixated on them.
- The projectors on the castle were also upgraded for the show, using laser projection technology.
- Some of the other highlights include choreographed spotlights and seeing the snow machines that create a magic moment during the Beauty and the Beast segment of the show.
- Go backstage and see the control room from which the show is run.
- See the drone launch site and learn more about their programming.
- Check out our video of Disney Tales of Magic.
Hong Kong Disneyland - Friendtastic! Parade
- This brand-new parade celebrates the power of Disney friendships and debuted with Hong Kong Disneyland’s 20th anniversary celebration.
- The parade features the world’s first full-scale float inspired by Encanto. Casita herself is a character, with doors and shutters opening and closing, and tile shingles moving with the music. Go behind the scenes of this engineering challenge.
- The Duffy and Friends float includes a brand-new song for Duffy, “What Friends Do."
- The showstop was designed to feel like a concert that immerses Guests in the parade by teaching them a special handshake.
- The songs are in English, while characters on floats speak Cantonese to incorporate the local culture.
- See the Friendtastic! Parade for yourself right here.
