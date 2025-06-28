Photos/Video: Hong Kong Disneyland Debuts Friendtastic! Parade as Part of the Most Magical Party of All

It's the biggest parade that has made its way through the park in the last 20 years.

As part of the fun of the 20th Anniversary of Hong Kong Disneyland and the Most Magical Party of All comes the debut of the new Friendtastic! Parade, winding its way through the park.

This high-energy and vibrant parade is filled with Disney characters and over 100 performers, upbeat music, and 11 parade floats that make this the biggest parade in the park’s history.

Kicking off with Mickey and his friends, the parade then features floats inspired by Zootopia, Big Hero 6, Encanto, and Pixar favorites like Toy Story, Up, Monsters, Inc., Turning Red, Inside Out, and more. A float featuring the Disney princesses, a basic prerequisite of any Disney Parks parade, is also included to round out the festivities.

What might be the big hit of the parade is a float featuring Duffy and all of his friends, including Olu Mel, Gelatoni, Shellie May, Cookie Ann, and all the rest. The massive parade float looks like a fun garden with a treehouse, with our favorite characters waving to guests from throughout the giant unit.

Check out the full parade in our video below. Friendtastic! Is a key part of the 20th anniversary festivities at the park, which kicked off on June 28th, 2025.

