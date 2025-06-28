Video: Hong Kong Disneyland Debuts New 20th Anniversary Hotel Television Loop

The Most Magical Party of All kicks off on June 28th.

The Most Magical Party of All is kicking off at Hong Kong Disneyland, celebrating 20 years of magic on Lantau Island. The festivities can be found throughout the resort, including a new promo playing in hotel rooms.

What’s Happening:

It’s time to celebrate 20 years of magic at Hong Kong Disneyland Resort!

Kicking off on June 28th, The Most Magical Party of All will usher in unforgettable festivities throughout the resort, including special entertainment experiences, meet and greets, food and beverage offerings, and more!

During a recent stay at Disney Explorers Lodge, Laughing Place caught a look at a brand new promotional loop of the Most Magical Party of All now playing on hotel room TVs.

The video explores the celebration’s colorful offerings, including their new parade, castle show, and nighttime spectacular.

The adorable video is hosted by Elsa and Mickey Mouse.

World of Frozen is the latest addition to Hong Kong Disneyland, making Elsa’s appearance a great way to celebrate Arendelle’s arrival at Lantau Island.

Check out the full spot below.

Anniversaries Galore:

Hong Kong Disneyland opened in 2005, which perfectly aligned with the Happiest Celebration on Earth AKA Disneyland’s 50th anniversary.

That means the original magic kingdom is also celebrating a milestone anniversary.

The Anaheim, CA resort kicked off their “Celebrate Happy" festivities back in May, inviting guests to honor 7 decades of Disney theme parks.

You can read more here

Read More Hong Kong Disneyland: